TVS Raider 125 Vs Rivals – Pulsar 125, Honda Shine, Hero Glamour

The TVS Raider 125 is the newest entrant in the 125 cc commuter segment, and will have to face the likes of Honda Shine, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125, as well as other similarly priced motorcycles

TVS Motor Company recently marked its entry into the 125 cc commuter segment with the launch of the Raider 125. The 125 cc motorcycle directly puts up against the likes of the Hero Glamour, Honda Shine and even the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Let’s take a look at how the new TVS motorcycle stacks up against its rival as far as pricing is concerned.

The TVS Raider 125 is available in two variants, which are priced at Rs 77,500 and Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom New Delhi). Here is a price list of the three bikes that it rivals –

TVS Raider 125* Hero Glamour* Honda Shine* Bajaj Pulsar 125* Drum – Rs 77,500 Drum – Rs 74,900 Drum – Rs 72,787 Drum – Rs 77,843 Disc – Rs 85,469 Disc – Rs 78,700 Disc – Rs 77,582 Disc – Rs 84,173 Blaze Drum –

Rs 75,900 Split Seat Drum –

Rs 80,698 Blaze Disc –

Rs 79,700 Split Seat Disc –

Rs 87,409 100 Million Edition Drum – Rs 76,700 100 Million Edition Disc – Rs 80,500

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

The Hero Glamour is available at a starting price of Rs 74,900 for the standard drum version, while the standard disc model costs Rs 78,700. The Blaze special edition is priced at Rs 75,900 and Rs 79,700 for the drum and disc variants respectively. The 100 Million Edition is priced from Rs 76,700 for the drum and Rs 80,500 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the disc model.

The Honda Shine is also offered with a drum brake variant and a disc brake variant, priced from Rs 72,787 and Rs 77,582 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively. This makes it the most affordable motorcycle in this comparison. The Bajaj Pulsar 125, on the other hand, is the most premium one on the list.

Pricing for the Pulsar 125 starts from Rs 77,843 for the single-seat drum variant and Rs 84,173 for the single-seat disc brake version. There is also a split-seat version, which is priced at Rs 80,698 and Rs 87,409 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the drum and disc models respectively.

Talking about the newly launched TVS Raider 125, it gets a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine making 11.38 PS and 11.2 Nm, mated to a 5-speed transmission. It gets an LED headlamp with DRL and a stylish looking LED taillight. Some other highlights include an LCD instrument cluster with gear-shift indicator, distance to empty etc, ride modes, under-seat storage, side-stand engine cut off, optional USB charger and optional TVS SmartXonnect.