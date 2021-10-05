TVS Raider 125 Vs Hero Glamour Xtec Vs Honda Shine – Specs Comparison

Check out our detailed comparison of the new TVS Raider 125 and two of its closest rivals, Hero Glamour Xtec and Honda Shine 125

TVS Motor Company recently re-entered the 125cc motorcycle segment in the Indian market with a brand-new offering – Raider 125. Designed from the ground up, this new motorcycle offers sporty styling and lots of impressive features, that too at an extremely competitive price.

Here, we have a three-way comparison between the new TVS Raider 125 and two of its biggest rivals in the Indian market, Hero Glamour Xtec and Honda Shine 125.

TVS Raider 125 vs Hero Glamour Xtec vs Honda Shine – Design and Features

TVS Raider 125 has an extremely edgy design, thanks to its large LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. It gets LED taillamp and LED turn-indicators as well, along with a full-digital LCD instrument console (with SmartXonnect connected tech). The suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Hero Glamour Xtec is quite equipped as well, with a full-digital instrument console (with Bluetooth connectivity), LED headlight, LED DRL, LED taillight, and a USB charging port on offer. However, the suspension system is less premium, consisting of telescopic forks at the front and dual shockers at the rear.

Honda Shine is not as well-equipped as the other two, featuring an analogue instrument cluster and halogen lighting. The suspension system is also rather simple, with telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

TVS Raider 125 is by far the sportiest of the lot, with its shapely headlight, sharp-looking tank, and split-seat setup. Hero Glamour Xtec has a handsome design as well, but looks much more sober than the TVS. As for Honda Shine, it looks the simplest among these three; it is designed as a basic commuter with a little flair!

TVS Raider 125 vs Hero Glamour Xtec vs Honda Shine – Powertrain

The Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc single-pot engine with 11.38 PS of peak power and 11.2 Nm of maximum torque on tap, which comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. There are two riding modes on offer – Power and Eco – aimed at performance and efficiency, respectively, along with intelliGO start/stop tech.

TVS Raider 125 Engine 124.8cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 11.38 PS Max. torque 11.2 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

Hero Glamour Xtec gets a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor. This engine generates 10.84 PS and 10.6 Nm, and comes paired with a 5-speed transmission. There are no riding modes, but for improving the fuel economy, the bike gets the brand’s i3S start-stop technology.

Hero Glamour Xtec Engine 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 10.84 PS Max. torque 10.6 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

As for the Shine, it has a 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which pushes out 10.74 PS and 11 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech is also offered on the motorcycle, which is essentially Honda’s start/stop system, for improving the fuel economy. It doesn’t get any riding modes though, as expected from a basic city commuter.

Honda Shine Engine 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 10.74 PS Max. torque 11 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

TVS Raider 125 vs Hero Glamour Xtec vs Honda Shine – Price

Honda Shine is the most affordable of the three, with a starting price of just Rs. 72,787 for the drum variant, going up to Rs. 77,582 for the front disc variant. The Glamour Xtec is significantly more expensive, at Rs. 78,900 for the drum version and Rs. 83,500 for the front disc version.

Model Prices (ex-showroom) TVS Raider 125 Rs. 77,500 – Rs. 85,469 Hero Glamour Xtec Rs. 78,900 – Rs. 83,500 Honda Shine Rs. 72,787 – Rs. 77,582

The newest kid on the block, TVS Raider 125, is priced at Rs. 77,500 and Rs. 85,469 for the drum and front disc brake variants, respectively. Its top grade is the most expensive in this comparison, but it offers the most features as well, making it the best value-for-money option here.