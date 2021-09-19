TVS Raider 125 Deliveries Commence, See First Owner’s Reaction – Video

The newly-launched TVS Raider 125 has an edgy design, offers impressive features, and gets a powerful yet frugal engine

TVS launched the Raider 125 in the Indian market recently, marking its re-entry into this segment. The design of TVS Raider 125 is a lot sportier and more futuristic compared to the competition, which sets it apart from the current crop of affordable 125cc bikes in our market.

The deliveries of the Raider 125 have already begun in India, and the first person to own one is a Yoga teacher, who took delivery of his bike in Ghaziabad. In the video below, posted by Power On Wheels, we get to know the owner’s opinion about the motorcycle. This being the first customer unit, he is thrilled to own it, and he also likes the Fiery Yellow colour a lot.

The reviews of TVS Raider 125 have been largely positive, which is also one of the reasons why he considered this motorcycle. The fuel economy from its 124.8cc, air/oil-cooled engine is claimed to be around 67 kmpl, which is extremely impressive. This powerplant is good for peak power and torque of 11.38 PS and 11.2 Nm, respectively, and it comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

There are two riding modes on offer here – Sports and Eco – and to improve fuel efficiency further, TVS is offering IntelliGO start/stop tech on the bike. It gets drum brakes as standard, while a 240mm front disc brake is available as an option. The suspension system consists of a pair of 30mm telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

The Raider 125 sports 17-inch wheels on both ends, with an 80/100 tyre at the front and a 100/90 tyre at the rear. It also gets a full-digital LCD instrument console and a USB charging port. The manufacturer had previously mentioned that it would offer an optional TFT instrument cluster (with SmartXonnect connected tech) on the motorcycle at a later date.

TVS Raider 125 is currently priced at Rs. 77,500 for the drum brake variant and at Rs. 85,469 for the front disc brake variant. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Honda CB Shine 125, Hero Glamour Xtec, Pulsar 125, etc.