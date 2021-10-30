TVS Raider 125 Crosses 7,000 Unit Sales In Its First Month In India

The TVS Raider 125 is currently available in drum and disc variants, priced at Rs 77,500 and Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively

TVS Motor Company launched a brand new 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market known the Raider 125 just over a month ago, with the new bike marking the two-wheeler manufacturer’s entry into the ever-growing 125 cc commuter segment. The TVS Raider 125 currently puts up against the likes of the Honda Shine, Hero Glamour, and even the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

In its first month on sale, TVS managed to sell over 7,000 units of the Raider 125 in the country, which is a decent feat considering the motorcycle it competes against. TVS shipped 7,057 units of the Raider 125 to be precise. Available in drum and disc variants, the TVS Raider 125 is currently priced from Rs 77,500 to Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The styling factor of the TVS Raider 125 is surely its biggest USP. Unlike all other 125 cc commuters on sale in India, the TVS Raider 125 adopts a much sportier approach as far as design is concerned. It comes with a muscular tank, a stylish LED headlamp with daytime running lamps, a sleek belly pan and a split-seat setup.

The equipment on offer consists of an LCD instrument cluster with gear-shift indicator, distance to empty, tachometer, speedometer, clock, odometer, fuel level and more. There is also an optional 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist and navigation in the range-topping model.

The Raider 125 also gets a silent start system, first-in-class ride modes (Eco and Power), and first-in-class under-seat storage that can easily fit things like your documents, a smartphone, sunglasses etc. The motorcycle comes with a 124.8 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine that belts out 11.38 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of torque.

The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Raider 125 gets a telescopic front suspension, coupled to a gas-charged 5-step adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking duties are handled by 130 drum brakes on both ends, while a 240 mm front disc is optional.