TVS Radeon To Get Big Updates – 5 Key Things We Expect

TVS Radeon is one of the strongest contenders in the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment. Thanks to its frugal-but-peppy engine, practical design, and affordable price, it is fairly popular in the Indian market. Recently, it was reported that TVS Radeon will be updated soon, to make it an even more attractive offering.

Here, we have listed everything we expect from the updated TVS Radeon, which is speculated to launch soon.

Design

The updated TVS Radeon will likely have the same design as the current model. It will get a curvy headlamp cowl, a compact 10-litre fuel tank, a long single-piece seat, a bulbous taillight, and a luggage rack at the tail end. It will continue to get the same 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels as well.

Underpinnings

TVS Radeon is built on a tubular single-cradle frame, which is a popular architecture among commuter motorcycles. It gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and dual hydraulic shockers at the rear (5-step adjustable). The updated version is expected to have identical underpinnings.

Features and equipment

The most significant change on the motorcycle will be the availability of a fully-digital instrument console, likely with SmartXonnect smartphone connectivity as well. Reports suggest that an LED headlamp and an LED taillamp could be offered as well. The braking system – 240mm disc at the front and 110mm drum at the rear, with a combined braking setup – will remain unchanged.

Powertrain

The 109.7cc engine of TVS Radeon will continue to belt out 8.19 PS and 8.7 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and the 4-speed transmission will remain unchanged. However, the motorcycle could get intelliGO idle start-stop system, to help improve the fuel economy.

Expected launch

At the moment, there is no confirmation on the launch of the updated TVS Radeon. As per reports, it could arrive sometime ahead of the Diwali festive season this year. Currently, the motorcycle is priced from Rs. 59,925 to Rs. 74,966 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and following the update, we expect it to become more expensive.

