TVS Radeon To Be Updated Soon – Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Effect?

TVS Motor Company will soon launch an updated version of Radeon in the Indian market, featuring additional tech and equipment

As per reports, TVS Radeon will soon be updated with more tech and equipment. The commuter motorcycle is already a great option in the 100cc-110cc segment, and better features could help improve its appeal to younger riders as well. The reported update seems to be in response to the arrival of the new Hero Splendor Plus XTEC.

Regular readers would be aware that Hero Motocorp recently introduced Splendor Plus XTEC in the Indian market. This new model gets plenty of impressive standard features, like a fully digital instrument console, Bluetooth-enabled XTEC connected tech, LED DRL, and a USB charging port. Also, Hero has managed to price it aggressively as well, only a couple of thousand bucks more than the other variants.

TVS will likely offer a fully digital instrument cluster with SmartXonnect connected tech on the updated Radeon. The display is expected to show smartphone notifications (call, missed call, SMS), real-time mileage, and range. The digital instrumentation will also get a fuel gauge, odometer, tripmeter, and speedometer. Turn-by-turn navigation could be offered as well.

Other than that, the intelliGO idle start-stop system could also make its way to the motorcycle. With these additional features, the updated Radeon would be an even stronger rival to Hero Splendor Plus. The paint options and body graphics could be updated as well, to give the bike a fresh look.

LED headlight and LED taillight could be offered as well, but we’re not sure about it. TVS Radeon is currently powered by a 109cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belts out 8.19 PS of maximum power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The updated model will get the same engine-transmission combo, with no changes to the output.

TVS Radeon will continue forward with the same braking system as the current model – consisting of a 240mm disc at the front and a 110mm drum at the rear – and the same suspension setup as well. Currently, TVS Radeon is priced from Rs. 59,925 to Rs. 74,966 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and following the update, it will become a little more expensive.