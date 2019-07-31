TVS Radeon Beats Honda Dream Series In June 2019 Sales

The sales figures for the month of June 2019 are here and while the industry continues to post disappointing sales figures across segments, be it scooters or motorcycles, it has paved way for some rare positive figures too.

Case in point is the new commuter offering from TVS Motor Company which has managed to outsell one of the constant well-performers in this segment – the Honda Dream 110 Series.

For June 2019, Honda Dream sold a total of 19,829 units which is 15 per cent less as compared to the number of units that were sold during the same month last year, which was 23,308. The TVS Radeon, on the other hand, clocked sales of 20,530 units in June 2019. Do note that during the same month last year, the TVS Radeon had not been launched so there is no data to compare it to.

However, if you compare it to the likes of the Honda Dream series of motorcycles, it shows that there is a good acceptance for the TVS commuter in the market. Other than the Radeon, it was only the Ntorq which had managed to score a positive growth figure last month, registering an increase in sales of 26 per cent, a growth figure only second to the Suzuki Access 125 which registered a 29 per cent sales increase last month.

The Honda Dream series consists of two motorcycles, the Dream Yuga which is priced at Rs 54,566 (Rs 55,512 with CBS) and the Dream Neo which is priced at Rs 52,616 (Rs 52,908 if you get the optional carrier). Both of these motorcycles are powered by the same 109.19cc single-cylinder engine that makes 8.31 hp at 7,500 RPM and 9.09 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM.

The TVS Radeon comes powered by a 109.7cc single-cylinder engine that makes 8.4 PS of power at 7000 RPM and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM, that comes connected to a 4-speed transmission. The Radeon is priced at Rs 50,820 (ex-showroom, Delhi).