TVS Radeon Achieves 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India; Gets Two New Colours

TVS Radeon has reached three lakh sales milestone in just under two and a half years since its launch in India

TVS Motor Company has today announced that the Radio affordable commuter has reached a sales milestone of three lakh units and commemorating its achievement, two new paint schemes have been introduced ahead of the festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive among customers. TVS has also launched a new TV campaign for its ETFi (Ecothrust Fuel Injection) technology.

Found in the modern TVS two-wheelers, the ETFi Technology is claimed to help in delivering enhanced fuel economy and drivability. The homegrown manufacturer introduced the Radeon entry-level motorcycle in August 2018 and in around eight months since its debut, it reached one lakh sales. Over the next 17 months, the Radeon has added two lakh more customers to its family.

The company has also released a new Dhaakad campaign to showcase the commuter’s class-best features and Ecothrust Fuel Injection Technology (ET-Fi). The two new body colours that are part of the Dhaakad series are Regal Blue and Chrome Purple. Speaking on the occasion, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, said, “The “Dhaakad” campaign engages discerning and progressive Middle India Millennials and highlights how the ET-Fi technology in TVS Radeon delivers more mileage and better drivability than before.”

Part of the TVS Radeon’s success has undoubtedly been its retro design theme as it gets a unique tank with ribbed thigh pads while the headlamp and the cowl are similar to the Victor. The side panels and rear comes with boxy yet clean styling, and the textured seat layout is flat. The powertrain and the transmission casing are done up in a light gold colour.

Upping its premium nature is the heavy use of chrome on the carrier, exhaust, crash guard, kick starter and rear shock absorbers. It also features black alloy wheels, sporty looking analogue instrument console with Eco and Power mode indication, etc. It comes with chrome bezel headlamp with Daytime Running Light, USB charging port and convenient pillion grab rail.

Priced at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the TVS Radeon BS6 is equipped with ET-Fi technology, claimed to deliver 15 per cent better mileage and enhanced engine performance. The 109.7cc single-cylinder engine develops a maximum power output of 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

Available in Base and Commuter of the Year (COTY) special edition, the former can be had in Royal Purple, Pearl White, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red and new Regal Blue colours. The latter gets Chrome Black, Chrome Brown and new Chrome Purple.