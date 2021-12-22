TVS Race Performance Teased; Apache RTR 165 RP Coming?

TVS Race Performance could be a sub-brand spawning the more performance-based Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle

TVS Motor Company has had a busy 2021 as a number of new models debuted including the all-new Raider 125 and Jupiter 125, updated Apache RTR 160 4V and the more powerful Ntorq Race XP. The Hosur-based manufacturer was also caught testing what looked like a neo retro-themed motorcycle and a few days ago a possible electrified scooter.

The brand also announced hefty investments to develop electric vehicles in Tamil Nadu and also for Ultraviolette while the long term partnership with BMW Motorrad has also been extended to bring zero-emission vehicles and platforms will be shared. Back in August 2021, TVS filed for Apache RTR 165 RP and TVS Race Performance trademarks and speculations have been running wild since then.

It is worth noting that TVS had already trademarked the Retron and Fiero 125 names. More interestingly, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP was expected to be a more performance-based version of the RTR 160 4V with a higher power rating and mechanical upgrades. Just over a month ago, TVS launched the updated RTR 160 4V with adjustable clutch and brake levers, new headlamp, three ride modes (Rain, Urban and Sport), etc.

It will be interesting to see what the possible TVS Apache RTR 165 RP will pack as it is already the most feature-rich motorcycle in its segment let alone the most powerful too. TVS has released a 14-second teaser video endorsing “The Pinnacle Of Performance Coming Soon” and the video description read: The power to defy time itself, could be yours to wield. Stay tuned for the big reveal.

The TVS Race Performance could turn out to be a sub-brand or the long-mooted faired version? Nothing has been confirmed yet! If the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP turns out to be a hardcore performance-spec version of the regular 160 4V, it could set a new benchmark and then again, the standard version has already set the bars higher in the naked 160 cc streetfighter space.

We can expect the real deal to come out within the next couple of weeks and TVS will tease more bits and pieces leading up to the launch.

