TVS Posts 30% Growth In Nov 2020, Almost 2.5 Lakh Units Sold

In November 2020, TVS managed to register a YoY sales increase of almost 30 per cent, although its monthly sales figures have shown a decline

TVS Motor Company has released its domestic sales figures for last month, and the numbers are quite impressive. In November 2020, the Hosur-based manufacturer managed to retail a total of 2,47,789 units in the Indian market. Compared to the same period last year, i.e., November 2019, this is a Year-on-Year increase of 29.58 per cent (1,91,222 units sold during last year’s November).

Compared to the month prior, i.e., October 2020, the sales have shown a decline though. On a Month-on-Month basis, TVS has recorded a sales decline of 17.78 per cent. In October, the company’s domestic retail figure stood at 3,01,380 units. The festive season rush was responsible for a big chunk of those sales though.

The company has also recorded an increase in export numbers. In November 2020, the company managed to export 63,730 units, thus bringing the total dispatch figure up to 3,11,519 units. This is a growth of 6.64 per cent on a YoY basis (with 58,128 units exported in November 2019). However, in October 2020, TVS’s export figure stood at 92,520, which translates to an MoM decline of 31.12 per cent.

Although the sales performance has been impressive for TVS, the company wishes to increase its reach in the Indian market. As such, the manufacturer has plans to expand its lineup, with the introduction of more commuter motorcycles as well as a few premium ones.

The company recently trademarked a few names, including Fiero 125, Zeppelin R, Raider, and Retron. The Fiero 125 is expected to be a sporty entry-level commuter, the Zeppelin R will be the brand’s first cruiser, the Raider is speculated to be an upcoming adventure bike, and the Retron is expected to be a new electric scooter.

Earlier this year, TVS acquired the British motorcycle brand Norton. According to foreign media, the latter is already working on new motorcycles, a few of which are expected to debut by the end of this year, and a few more next year. Norton will make its entry in the Indian market as well, although the timeline for that is unclear at the moment.