TVS Planning To Launch An All-New 310 CC Motorcycle Next Year In India

TVS’ second 310 cc motorcycle could be launched sometime next year in India, having several commonalities with the Apache RR310

TVS and BMW’s partnership has been among the significant strategic alliances from big money manufacturers in recent times especially considering India. The G310R and G310GS have become massive hits for the German premium motorcycle brand in the international arena but the same success levels could not be met in India.

Plagued by reliability issues and exorbitant service bills, BMW Motorrad could not garner large sales volumes with its entry-level duo. However, TVS Motor Company has managed to utilise the 310 cc platform to full effect as its flagship Apache RR310 is one of the highly popular and accessible supersport tourers out there in the market.

In a recent development, K. N. Radhakrishnan, President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director, TVS Motor Company told in an interview that BMW is “extremely” happy with the way the partnership going, courtesy of the G310R and G310GS’ worldwide success rate and a co-developed fourth product is in the horizon.

The Hosur-based manufacturer will “possibly” launch a new motorcycle based on the 310 cc platform sometime next year as Radhakrishnan explained: “one more variant of that from TVS Motor Company” and his company aiming to “constantly delight the customer” with the upcoming product.

Ever since the debut of the RR310 in late 2017, the next TVS badged product from the alliance has eagerly been anticipated and the 2020 version of the Apache RR310 received BSVI compliance along with several upgrades including four riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, GTT technology, TFT colour instrument cluster and so on.

It could be a naked streetfighter or adhering to the latest trend a dual-purpose adventure tourer may as well be in the works. As for the powertrain, the single-cylinder 312.2 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled engine could be employed, paired with a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch as standard.

If it turns out to be a 310 cc adv, long travel suspension, shorter gear ratios and different riding modes pertaining to the surface conditions could be part of the equation. We would hope to know more about the upcoming motorcycle as we lead up to the launch next year.