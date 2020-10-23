Check Out TVS Ntorq’s Variant Wise Price List – Updated Prices

Here, we have the variant-wise price list of the TVS NTorq, including the regular variants and the newly-launched ‘Super Squad’ edition

TVS Ntorq is one of the most popular in the Indian market, offering a brilliant mix of practicality, comfort, and performance, that too at an affordable price. The TVS NTorq 125 competes with a Honda Grazia, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Hero Edge 125, and Aprilia SR 125.

Earlier this month, TVS Motor Company had updated the price of the NTorq 125. The scooter has undergone three price revisions since the launch of the BS6 variant back in March 2020. It is available in three variants – drum brake, disc brake, and Race Edition.

However, for the festive season, new limited edition models have been added to the range. These new variants are inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The ‘Super Squad’ edition consists of three variants – Combat Blue (Captain America), Invincible Red (Iron Man), and Stealth Black (Black Panther).

The TVS NTorq is powered by a 124.8cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor generates a maximum power of 9.38 PS and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm, and comes paired to a CVT. The scooter gets telescopic forks at front and monoshock at the rear, a fully-digital instrument cluster (with Bluetooth connectivity and 60 connected features), hazard lamp, engine kill switch, USB charger, and tubeless tyres.

The scooter also offers all-LED headlights on the top variants. It tips the scales at 118 kg and has a 5.8-litre fuel tank. The front tyre is a 100/80 unit with a 110/80 tyre at the rear, both shod on 12-inch alloy wheels. The scooter is now priced from Rs. 68,885 to Rs. 77,865 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The complete price list is given below.

TVS NTorq 125 Price List Variant Price TVS NTorq Drum Rs. 68,885 TVS NTorq Disc Rs. 72,885 TVS NTorq Race Edition Rs. 75,365 TVS NTorq Super Squad Edition Rs. 77,865

TVS is offering free home delivery as well, and customers can book their vehicle online, from the safety of their homes. Not only that, but the company is also offering flexible EMI options (50 per cent less EMI for the first three months), which can be availed by visiting your nearest TVS dealership.