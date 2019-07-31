TVS Ntorq Sales Up By 26% While Honda Grazia Sales Down By 52% in June

While the auto industry is going through a sales slump, TVS Ntorq continued its positive growth run in June 2019 sales

Indian automotive industry is ruled by two-wheelers, with the most sales coming from gearless scooters, a big segment in the domestic market. However, they have been affected due to the ongoing economic slump. While the Honda Activa continues to be a major crowd puller, there are other major players like TVS and Honda’s other products that have been part of the top 10 sales list in June 2019 and are going strong.

The real winner in the two wheeler market and especially the entire TVS range of scooters and motorcycles is the TVS Ntorq scooter that registered a growth of 26 percent in June 2019 as compared to the previous year. TVS sold 21,738 units of NTorq, which places it in the top 5 vehicles of June 2019. Last month too, NTorq registered a growth of 43 per cent by selling 21,010 units.

The introduction of drum brake variant has helped push the sales as the scooter has become even more affordable. Features like Bluetooth connectivity with navigation and call alerts are its USPs. The TVS Ntorq starts at Rs 58,872 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level drum brake variant.

At the heart of the TVS NTorq is a 124.79 cc engine producing 9.4 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. TVS even introduced a new Matte Silver colour option in June 2019 which further increased its sales.

On the other hand, most of the other Honda products suffer tremendously at the hands of Activa and the same happened with Grazia. While Activa is raking 2.5 Lakh unit sales, the Honda Grazia barely made it to the top 10 scooters list of June 2019 with 10,388 units sold, a dip of massive 52 percent as compared to June 2018 sales.

The Honda Grazia offered many first-in-segment features when it was first launched and is one of the best-looking scooters available in India. The Honda Grazia is one of the fastest scooters to hit the 1 lakh mark. However, the numbers have been dropping off late.