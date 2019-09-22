TVS Ntorq Race Edition VS Honda Grazia: Spec Comparison

Find out how the newly launched TVS Ntorq Race Edition scores against its popular rival the Honda Grazia 125

TVS Motors have recently launched the Ntorq Race Edition in India just before the festive season to grab some attention. The newly launched scooter gets few cosmetic updates while there are no mechanical changes made to the scooter.

The TVS Motors Ntorq Race Edition locks its horns with the Honda Grazia. Both these 125cc gearless scooters are stylish, well equipped, and promises a decent performance.

TVS Ntorq Race Edition VS Honda Grazia: Styling comparison

The Ntorq take its styling cues from a stealth aircraft, according to TVS Motors. The scooter has aggressive styling and the race edition, in particular, gets a full LED headlamp setup instead of halogen headlamps that you usually find in the standard variant. The LED headlamp also gets LED DRL lamp positioned on the headlamp in the shape of an alphabet.

The scooter also gets a sporty stub muffler and a T shaped LED taillamp at the rear. The scooter gets a full digital display that features TVS SmartXonnect system that connects the rider’s smartphone with the instrument cluster. The scooter also gets an impressive 22-liter underseat storage that can easily store a full-face helmet.

The Grazia, on the other hand, is based on the Activa 125 but it gets a completely new design. The front apron gets a wider LED headlamp. The Grazia was the first scooter in this segment to feature a full LED headlamp setup. The Grazia’s front apron design might look somewhat similar to the Honda Dio.

Dimensions Tvs Ntorq Race Edition Honda Grazia Length 1,865 mm 1,812 mm Width 710 mm 697 mm Height 1,160 mm 1,146 mm Wheelbase 1,285 mm 1,260 mm Ground Clearance 155 mm 155 mm

It also gets an all-digital display that provides some regular information like speedometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel gauge, clock, and a tachometer. The front apron gets a small glovebox that can easily store small things. The top-end Grazia gets 12-inch alloy wheels at the front and a 10-inch alloy wheels at the rear.

Styling-wise the Ntorq stays ahead of the Grazia. The scooter gets a bigger wheel, raised handle and seat which works in favor of the rider comfort.

TVS Ntorq Race Edition VS Honda Grazia: Engine Comparison

The TVS Ntorq is powered by a new 125cc, single-cylinder, 4- stroke engine that produces about 9.4 PS of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT gearbox.

The Honda Grazia is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, fan-cooled, 4-stroke SI engine. The unit paired with a CVT gearbox produces about 8.52 hp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of torque at 5000 rpm.

specs TVS Ntorq Race Edition Honda Grazia Type 4 stroke, Single Cylinder, Air Cooled, OHC Fan cooled, 4 stroke, SI Engine Displacement 124.79 cc 124.9cc Power Output 9.4PS at 7500 rpm 8.52 bhp at 6500 rpm Torque Output 10.5Nm at 5500 rpm 10.54 Nm at 5000 rpm

TVS Ntorq Race Edition VS Honda Grazia: Suspension and brakes

The suspension duties of the Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter are taken care by telescopic forks at the front and gas-filled hydraulic type coil spring shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a 220mm disc brake at the front and 130 mm drum brakes at the rear.

The Honda Grazia on the other hand also uses a telescopic fork at the front and a spring Loaded hydraulic type shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a 130mm drum brake on both ends while there is also a 190mm front disc brake available as standard. Both the TVS Ntorq and Honda Grazia gets a CBS (combined braking system as standard) for the safety of the rider.

TVS Ntorq Race Edition VS Honda Grazia: price comparison

The TVS Ntorq Race Edition is priced at Rs 62,996 (ex-showroom). The fully loaded Honda Grazia 125 variant is priced at Rs 65,374 (ex-showroom). The TVS Ntorq Race Edition is almost Rs 2,378 cheaper than top-spec Grazia variant.

TVS Ntorq Race Edition VS Honda Grazia: Comparison verdict

There is no denying the fact that the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition stays ahead of the Honda Grazia in all parameters. The Ntorq also gets a taller seat and raised handle which makes it more comfortable scooter than the Grazia while riding within the city traffic and also on the highway. Moreover, The Ntorq Race Edition features a full LED headlamp setup as well and segments first Bluetooth connected instrument cluster. Lastly, the TVS Ntorq Race Edition is also less expensive than the Honda Grazia.