TVS Ntorq Race Edition Launched With LED DRL, TVC Released

Launched earlier this month, the TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets a host of updates, the most prominent of which is a new headlamp that boasts LED fixtures

The TVS Ntorq Race Edition was launched earlier this month and comes across as a pretty good option for all those who want a practical yet fairly racy automatic scooter that comes with many features and has a sporty look. The Race Edition of the company’s most modern automatic scooter features a handful of additional features and cosmetic updates over the standard version, which work together to make it more likeable.

In a recent development, TVS Motor Co. has released a new TVC for the TVS Ntorq Race Edition. The new video clip is 10 seconds long and shows the scooter from various angles. It also highlights the scooter’s bespoke LED headlamp and talks about the existence of TVS Racing since 1992.

Like we said, the TVS Ntorq Race Edition comes with a host of updates over the regular model. The most significant of these updates is its signature LED headlamp. Other than this, the limited edition scooter also gets a tri-tone paint job with chequered graphics. The panels, wheels, exhaust end-can, indicators and tail-lights, however, remain unchanged.

The bespoke headlamp carried by the TVS Ntorq Race Edition features LED lighting fixtures and stylish DRLs that have a unique shape. The limited-edition scooter even gets hazard lights that can be switched on or off using a red button on the scooter’s switchgear. Like the standard model, even the Race Edition gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth support.

Specifications of the TVS Ntorq Race Edition remain the same as those of the standard version. The scooter is powered by a 124.79 cc, carburetted engine that outputs a maximum power of 9.4 PS and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT.

The TVS Ntorq Race Edition costs Rs 62,999 (ex-showroom). This makes it roughly Rs 3,000 costlier than the standard edition. However, the premium is justified through the new bits it offers. The limited-edition model rivals the likes of Honda Grazia, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Access 125, among others.