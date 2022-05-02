TVS Ntorq 125 XT Launched In India At Rs. 1.02 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 125 XT comes with a new Neon Green colour scheme, a hybrid TFT instrument console enabling an advanced voice assist feature and much more

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of a new variant for the Ntorq 125 range. Dubbed the Ntorq 125 XT, the market launch follows the brand teasing the scooter a few days ago and it carries a starting price of Rs. 1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available only in a disc brake variant, the TVS Ntorq 125 XT has already started reaching dealerships across the country.

It is differentiated from the rest of the variants in the lineup, courtesy of the Neon Green colour scheme. The Hoser-based manufacturer says the new variant boasts an industry-first hybrid TFT instrument console with new SmartXonnect connectivity enabling more than 60 new features including advanced voice assist.

The coloured TFT and LCD console ditches the regular digital display found in the standard variant and it allows for a first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature that can now accept voice commands directly. It also comes with TVS ‘IntelliGO technology offering silent, smooth, and superior start-stop function.

In addition, the TVS Ntorq 125 XT has lighter and sportier alloy wheels enabling enhanced vehicle performance and fuel-saving according to the brand. Speaking of the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said,

“The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobility experience with never seen hi-tech features like the industry’s first Hybrid TFT console, TVS SmartXonnectTM now with “SmartXtalk”, “SmartXtrack”, and “TVS IntelliGo” among many others. The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles.”

The XT variant is capable of notifying social media platform alerts as it lets you track the food delivery status for the first time in an Indian two-wheeler. Other highlights are new traffic time slider screens that let you take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news and a lot more. The TVS SmartXonnect connectivity enables pairing with the TVS Connect mobile application easily and is available on Android and iOS platforms.

The app-related features also include Street and Sport modes with a refreshing UI and multiple interfaces for the instrument cluster and customisable ride reports. There are also achievement screens including an IntelliGO related carbon saving screen that users can easily share with their friends and family.

The improved voice assist feature known as SmartXtalk now accepts commands for changing modes, adjusting screen brightness, navigating to the preferred destination, toggling through songs, etc. The rider gets info on low fuel warnings, fuel wastage, rain warnings, low phone battery warnings, and so on.

It keeps track of notifications on the weather, news, cricket and social as well. Users can now also set up their profile image alongside the image of the incoming caller and it will be displayed on the screen. With no performance changes, the TVS Ntorq 125 XT is equipped with a 124.8 cc, three-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 9.25 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.