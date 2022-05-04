TVS Ntorq 125 XT – 5 Unique Things You Should Know

Launched at Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), TVS Ntorq 125 XT has a lot of new and unique features on offer

TVS Motor Company recently introduced a new variant in its Ntorq 125 range, christened ‘XT’. The scooter was already extremely feature-loaded, with impressive performance on offer, and the new Ntorq 125 XT ups the ante significantly.

Here, we’ve listed all the unique things that make the new TVS Ntorq 125 XT more exciting than other variants in the scooter’s range.

1. New instrument cluster

TVS Ntorq 125 XT gets a unique twin-screen instrument cluster, consisting of a TFT screen and an LCD screen. The cluster continues to offer SmartXonnect connected tech via Bluetooth, but it has vastly superior connected features. Aside from a lap timer, top speed indicator, and a 0-60 kmph timer, the instrument console can even show social media notifications, food delivery tracking, weather forecasts, etc.

2. SmartXtalk voice assistant

TVS has pushed the bar with Ntorq 125 XT by offering a virtual voice assistant – SmartXtalk. The system is miles ahead of the voice command features of Ntorq Race XP; it can be used to control navigation, screen brightness, audio controls, etc., and it even provides various alerts through audio notifications.

3. Underpinnings

TVS Ntorq 125 XT wears new alloy wheels, which are lighter than the other variants in the scooter’s range. These blacked-out rims not only look sleeker and sportier, but they also help reduce the unsprung mass, aiding ride and handling. The underbone tubular frame remains unchanged though, and even the suspension is the same – a pair of telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged shocker at the rear.

4. Styling updates

TVS Ntorq 125 XT is available exclusively in a ‘Neon’ paint scheme, which is a dual-tone Dark Blue and Neon Green paint job. The body graphics are unique to the XT variant of the scooter, adding enhancing its sporty appeal.

5. Powertrain

TVS has continued with the 124.8cc single-cylinder engine on Ntorq 125 XT. This motor belts out a peak power of 9.3 PS and a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm, similar to other all other variants of the scooter escape the Race XP Edition. Transmission duties continue to be handled by a CVT, and an idle start-stop system with a silent starter motor is now being offered.