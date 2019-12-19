TVS NTorq 125 Sales Up By 32% In November 2019

TVS managed to sell 27,390 units of the NTorq 125 last month, which made it the second highest-selling scooter in the brand’s lineup

The NTorq 125 is TVS Motor Company’s flagship scooter, which also happens to be India’s first scooter with Bluetooth connectivity. The popularity of the NTorq in India keeps increasing, and the Indian two-wheel maker managed to sell 27,390 units of the scooter in the market in November 2019.

As compared to the sales of November 2019, TVS sold a total 20,715 units of the NTorq 125 in the same month last year, which is lesser by 6,675 units. This difference has resulted in a YoY growth in sales by about 32% for the NTorq 125.

Just a few days ago, the scooter had crossed the sales milestone of 4 lakh units. The NTorq 125 is not only one of the best-selling scooters in TVS’ lineup, but also one of the highest-selling 125 cc scooters in India.

The Indian manufacturer introduced a new NTorq Race Edition recently, which gets a LED headlight with a T-shaped LED daytime running light. The special edition can be had in three different paint schemes – red, black and silver. Apart from that, the Race Edition also sports chequered race-style decals on the front apron and body panels as well.

Even though the Race Edition costs a premium of Rs 4,000 over the standard NTorq 125, both the two-wheelers share the same BS4-compliant 124.8 cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 9.4 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. As mentioned earlier, the NTorq comes with Bluetooth connectivity, along with turn-by-turn navigation on the fully digital instrument cluster, which also displays other telephonic alerts.

As of now, TVS retails the NTorq 125 at a starting price of Rs 59,512 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant, which will be increased by around Rs 6,000 – 7,000 once TVS upgrades its engine to comply with the latest BS6 emission norms. The disc brake variant costs Rs 60,595 (ex-showroom), while the Race Edition is priced at Rs 63,475 (ex-showroom).