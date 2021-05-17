TVS Ntorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units In Global Markets

TVS Ntorq 125 is sold across 19 countries in South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Southeast Asia

TVS Motor Company has today announced a statement revealing that the Ntorq 125 has got past the one lakh unit sales mark in the global markets. Back in 2018, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the Ntorq 125 as the country’s first scooter with Bluetooth connectivity and it has emerged as a top-selling 125 scooter over the years.

Currently, TVS sells the Ntorq 125 across 19 countries in South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Speaking on the milestone, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted that our smart scooter, TVS NTORQ 125, has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in international markets. Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally.”

Some of the key features in the TVS Ntorq 125 are LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, an all-digital instrument console with navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

The TVS Ntorq 125 is available in three variants namely Disc, Drum and Race Edition. It is retailed with paint options such as Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue while the Race Edition can be had in Red/Black and Yellow/Black combinations. It is priced between Rs. 76,261 for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 87,362 for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

TVS has touchpoints across 60 countries globally and the Ntorq 125 is one of the top sellers for the brand. In October 2020, the brand introduced the Super Squad editions of the Ntorq commemorating action superheroes from Marvel like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther with a special livery to each of them and they have been well received amongst customers.

The Ntorq 125 derives power from a 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled BSVI compliant fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a CVT-i automatic transmission. The scooter measures 1,861 mm long, 710 mm wide and stands 1,164 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,285 mm and 155 mm ground clearance.