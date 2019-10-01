TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition VS Aprilia SR125: Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly launched TVS Ntorq Race Edition scores against its closest and sporty rival – the Aprilia SR 125

TVS Motors have launched the Ntorq 125 Race Edition in India recently and the Race Edition is positioned above the disc brake variant and it gets some cosmetic updates to make it stand out from the standard variant on offer.

The newly launched Race Edition locks its horns directly with the Aprilia SR 125 as well. Both these scooters offer a sporty stance and aggressive design and many segments-first features which the buyers will appreciate.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition VS Aprilia SR 125: Styling Comparison

The biggest change that you will notice in the Aprilia SR 125 Race Edition is the addition of new LED headlamps that replaces the stock halogen unit of the scooter. The LED headlamps also get an integrated LED DRL lamp which is in the shape of an alphabet T. Apart from the new LED headlamp setup there are no other cosmetic changes made to the scooter.

The special edition model gets a new chequered flag positioned towards the side of the front apron and new Race Edition emblem positioned towards the rear side panel. The Ntorq also gets a Bluetooth connected full digital instrument cluster that provides plenty of important information apart from the other conventional information like speedometer, odometer.

The Aprilia SR 125, on the other hand, looks identical to the SR 150 but It gets a fresh new set of graphics. The SR 125 is available in three colour options Blue, yellow, and silver. The scooter also gets a twin-pod analog instrument cluster that provides some basic information like speedometer, fuel gauge, and an odometer.

The SR 125 too looks sporty but the design is quite basic compared to its rival. The scooter is also slightly taller, edgier and can be a good alternative to a motorcycle.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition VS Aprilia SR125: Engine Comparison

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is powered by the same 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that powers the standard Ntorq variant as well. The engine paired with a CVT transmission produces about 9.4 PS of peak power at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

The Aprilia SR 125, on the other hand, is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled motor, 4-stroke motor. This is the same engine that also powers some other Vespa 125cc scooters like the Urban Cub and the VXL. The unit paired with a CVT transmission produces about 9.65PS of peak power at 7250rpm and 9.9Nm of peak torque at 6250rpm.

Specs TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Aprilia SR 125 Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, OHC Air Cooled, Single Cylinder, SOHC Displacement 124.79 cc 125 cc No. of Cylinders 1 1 Max Power 9.4 PS @ 7500 rpm 9.6 PS @ 7250 rpm Max Torque 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm 9.9 Nm @ 6250 rpm

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition VS Aprilia SR125: Suspension and brakes

The suspension duties of the Ntorq 125 Race Edition are carried by telescopic forks at the front and gas-filled hydraulic type coil spring shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a 220mm disc brake at the front and 130 mm drum brakes at the rear. The scooter is fitted with 12-inch alloy wheels on both ends.

The Aprilia SR 125 depends on a telescopic fork up front and a rear monoshock at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a 220mm disc brake at the front and a 140mm drum brake at the rear. The SR 125 too uses a big 14-inch alloy wheel on both ends.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition VS Aprilia SR 125: price Comparison

The TVS Ntorq Race Edition is priced at Rs 62,996 (ex-showroom). The Aprilia SR 125 is priced at Rs 63,310 (Ex-showroom).

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition VS Aprilia SR125: Comparison Verdict

The TVS Ntorq 125 is a feature-packed scooter that is priced aggressively at the same time (the TVS Ntorq Race Edition is priced almost Rs 314 less expensive than the Aprilia SR 125).

The Ntorq Race Edition in particular features a full LED headlamp which was missing until now. The Aprilia SR 125, on the other hand, gets the biggest alloy wheels of its segment, better brakes but offers basic features compared to its rival.