TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Launched In Sri Lanka

TVS NTorq 125 is powered by a 124.79 cc engine producing 9.4 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm peak torque

The NTorq 125 is one of the top-selling scooters in the TVS Indian lineup, and the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer exports it to foreign markets as well. Today, TVS has launched the NTorq 125 Race Edition in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Ravi Liyanage, CEO, TVS Lanka, while talking about the launch said, “The launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed a huge turn around in the Sri Lankan scooter market. The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the Race Edition will satisfy customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter.”

As compared to the regular NTorq 125 scooter, the Race Edition features a T-shaped Signature LED daytime running lamp, along with an LED headlamp. Additionally, the scooter also comes equipped with a hazard lamp with a red-coloured switch.

The chequered flag graphics and the Race Edition stickers on the scooter are paired with a three-tone paint scheme which consists of matte black, metallic black and metallic red accents. The NTorq 125 is also offered with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

It can be paired with a dedicated smartphone app called TVS Connect, which displays turn-by-turn navigation assist, incoming call notifications, average speed, helmet notification and more on the fully digital instrument cluster. What’s special to the Race Edition is that it uses a special race-inspired user interface over the regular scooter.

The NTorq 125 Race Edition rides on “TVS Racing Pedigree of 37 years”, and is offered with a 124.79 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC motor that puts out 9.4 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

In India, TVS retails the regular NTorq 125 at a starting price of Rs 58,872 (ex-showroom) while the more premium NTorq 125 Race Edition is priced at Rs 69,475 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The scooter competes against the Honda Grazia, as well as the Suzuki Access in the Indian market.