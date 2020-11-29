TVS Ntorq 125 Latest Price List – Race Edition To Marvel Edition

Check out the latest prices of the TVS Ntorq 125, for all the variants – drum brake, disc brake, Race Edition, and Super Squad Edition

TVS Motor Company is one of the largest two-wheelers makers in India. The Chennai-based manufacturer has been enjoying a lot of popularity in our country lately, particularly in the scooter segment. The company’s flagship scooter, the Ntorq 125, managed to register its best-ever sales figures last month, i.e., October 2020.

TVS recently launched the ‘Super Squad’ edition of Ntorq in the Indian market, essentially adding three new colour schemes to the range. The new special edition variants are inspired by Marvel Cinematic Universe’s three extremely popular characters – Combat Blue (Captain America), Invincible Red (Iron Man), and Stealth Black (Black Panther).

Previously, the Ntorq was available in three variants – drum brake, disc brake, and Race Edition. On all except the ‘drum brake’ variant, you get a 220mm front disc brake. The Ntorq also offers a fully-digital LCD instrument console, which offers Bluetooth connectivity and 60 connected features, along with tubeless tyres, hazard lights, a USB charging port, and even an engine kill switch. On the higher variants, LED headlight and DRLs are also available.

The TVS Ntorq 125 has a 124.8-litre, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This powerplant is capable of developing a peak power of 9.38 PS and a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm, and comes mated to a CVT. The scooter sports telescopic front forks, along with a monoshock at the rear. It gets 12-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with a 100/80 front tyre and a 110/80 tyre at the rear.

The Ntorq has a kerb weight of 118 kg, a fuel tank capacity of 5.8 litres, and a 1,285mm long wheelbase. In the Indian market, it competes against the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Burgman 125, and even the Aprilia SR 125. The complete price list of the Ntorq is given below.

TVS Ntorq 125 Latest Price List Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Gurugram) TVS Ntorq Drum Brake Rs. 74,242 TVS Ntorq Disc Brake Rs. 78,242 TVS Ntorq Race Edition Rs. 81,822 TVS Ntorq Super Squad Rs. 84,322

TVS is also offering contactless buying experience, wherein customers can book their vehicle online and choose to have it delivered at their doorstep. There are some interesting finance options available as well, including low EMI schemes as well as flexible EMI options.