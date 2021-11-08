TVS’ Norton Motorcycles Unveil V4SV Superbike With 185 BHP

Norton V4SV derives power from a V4 engine producing 185 bhp and it acts as a replacement to the V4SS

A few months ago, it was said that TVS Motor Company would start the production of the motorcycles of the revamped Norton brand via a new factory at Solar Park facility, Solihull near Coventry in the UK before the end of the first half of this year and the news came just a year and a half after the famed British manufacturer was acquired by the Hosur-based company.

The new facility will likely be responsible for rolling out a range of new Norton motorcycles. Rewinding history, the brand Norton, one of the oldest motorcycle makers ever, was bought by TVS Motor Company in the early stages of the last calendar year in an all-cash deal for 16 million pounds, and needless to say, it is the Apache producer’s first major acquisition of a bike manufacturer.

In the FY 2020-21, Norton concentrated on developing a new brand vision while strengthening its supply chain network and apparently bringing up new motorcycles. The brand worked on fixing the problems faced by the V4 owners but then a new model dubbed the V4SV has been developed. It acts as a replacement to the V4SS but several elements have been carried over.

The Norton V4SV is a fully faired motorcycle with a black windscreen and rearview mirrors, red-painted alloy wheels, muscular fuel tank, side-mounted exhaust system, textured seat, dual headlamp setup and Union Jack flag decals at the rear. It is based on a handmade aluminium tube frame and is equipped with Brembo monobloc callipers and Ohlins-sourced suspension.

As for the performance, the same V4 engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 185 bhp – a drop of 15 bhp and the torque rating is also reduced but it punches in at 10,000 rpm this time around. The equipment list comprises a six-inch TFT instrument cluster, rearward facing camera, keyless ignition system, etc.

The Castle Donington based manufacturer offers the V4SV in two paint schemes namely Manx Silver with red and black pinstripes and red OZ wheels, and a carbon fibre theme with BST wheels. It will be interesting to see if it will reach India or not!