TVS MotoSoul Kicks Off With Debut Of Ronin-Based 4 Custom Bikes

The 2023 TVS MotoSoul has begun in Goa with the debut of four custom motorcycles based on the Ronin showcasing its versatility

TVS Motor Company has kicked off the second edition of the MotoSoul with a bang today in Vagator, Goa. The brand introduced the Ronin last year and it has been well received amongst customers. Capitalising on the versatility of its platform, TVS has unveiled four custom motorcycles, each having different flavours, on the main stage.

The custom-built models based on the Ronin are in collaboration with some of the prolific builders across the globe. The Day 1 of the TVS MotoSoul saw JVB Moto from Germany bringing in a custom Ronin named Agonda and it takes inspiration from the Agonda beach in Goa. The Indonesia-based Smoked Garage has drawn influence from the undefeated Samurai, Ronin and its build is called Musashi.

India’s very own Rajputana Customs dubbed its creation, the Wakizashi while TVS Motor Company’s Factory Custom unit showcased the SCR. Each of these motorcycles grabbed the minimalistic retro-modern charm of the Ronin and their creators have envisioned different purposes to push the boundaries even further.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said: “One of the key growth pillars for TVS Motor Company is global premiumization which will be driven by our flagship brands TVS Apache and TVS Ronin and their 5 million global community. We are happy to be back with the TVS MotoSoul 2023 Edition, which is a commitment to bring our community of riders and performance enthusiasts together and celebrate their camaraderie and passion for motorcycling.”

TVS took the opportunity to announce its flat tracker programme at the 2023 MotoSoul event. The Hosur-based manufacturer says the format ‘has been curated to build a new breed of racing enthusiasts on the back of TVS Racing’s rich legacy of over 40 years’. The first day will also see performances from Lucky Ali, and live set by Nikhil Chinappa.

The road-spec TVS Ronin has a starting price of around Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is packed with features such as a dual-channel ABS system, Bluetooth connectivity with voice assistance, ride modes, upside-down front forks, a wide handlebar, a fully-digital offset instrument cluster and so on.