TVS Model Wise Sales In September 2020 – Apache, Ntorq, Radeon, Jupiter

TVS recorded 2,41,762 units in September 2020 as against 2,43,163 units with YoY drop of 0.6 per cent as it finished third overall ahead of Bajaj, Suzuki and Yamaha

TVS Motor Company garnered a total of 2,41,762 units in September 2020 as against 2,43,163 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales drop of 0.6 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer finished third ahead of Bajaj, Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield and Piaggio in the overall sales standings for two-wheeler makers.

The company managed a market share of 13.07 per cent as against 14.68 per cent with negative 1.61 per cent. The XL100, the country’s only moped, finished on top of the sales table with 68,929 units as against 57,283 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY volume increase of 20 per cent.

The Apache series has been a major contributor for the brand every month and September 2020 was no different as 37,788 units were sold against 29,894 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with an increase of 26 per cent. TVS’ top-selling scooter in the domestic market, the Jupiter, finished second overall with a cumulative tally of 56,085 units and it was the second most sold scooter in the country as well.

TVS Models (+/-%) September 2020 September 2019 1. XL100 (20%) 68,929 57,283 2. Apache (26%) 37,788 29,894 3. Jupiter (-19%) 56,085 68,971 4. Ntorq (-6%) 26,150 27,817 5. Radeon (-30%) 12,859 18,371 6. Sport (14%) 14,142 12,360 7. Star City (1%) 8,105 8,027 8. Zest (-11%) 4,536 5,101 9. Pep+ (41%) 12,686 9,007 10. RR 310 (46%) 475 326 11. iQube 7 0 Total (-0.6%) 2,41,762 2,43,163

When compared to the same period in 2019, the scooter posted 68,971 units and it led to a volume drop of 19 per cent. The Ntorq 125 registered 26,150 units as against 27,817 units with 6 per cent negative volume drop. It gained the SuperSquad Edition, priced at Rs. 77,865 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and it comes in association with Disney India.

The SuperSquad Edition comprises of Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue which have taken inspiration from Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively. The Radeon entry-level commuter registered 12,859 units as against 18,371 units with 30 per cent volume decline while the Sport posted 14,142 units.

The Star City, on the other hand, recorded 8,105 units as against 8,027 units during the same period last year with 1 per cent sales de-growth. The long serving Zest scooter managed to post 4,536 units with 11 per cent YoY drop while the Pep+ saw an increase of 41 per cent with 12,686 units. The flagship RR310 and iQube electric scooter recorded 475 and 7 units respectively.