TVS Model Wise January 2021 Sales – Apache, Ntorq, Jupiter, Radeon, XL

TVS Motor Company finished the first month of the new calendar year as the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country with a total of 2,05,216 units as against 1,63,007 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive Year-on-Year sales growth of 25.9 per cent. It garnered 14.35 per cent market share as it beat Bajaj Auto by 47,812 units.

The XL100 continued to be the most sold TVS model in the country in January 2021 as just over 59,000 units were sold against 52,525 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with 12 per cent YoY volume increase. The Jupiter ended up second with 51,952 as the brand’s best-selling scooter recorded 51,952 units last month.

When compared to the same month in 2020 with 38,689 units, the Jupiter saw a healthy increase of 34 per cent. The Apache finished in the third position as the previous months with 28,456 units as against 23,157 units during the same period last year with 23 per cent positive sales growth.

TVS Models (YoY) January 2021 Sales Jan 2020 Sales 1. XL100 (12%) 59,007 52,525 2. Jupiter (34%) 51,952 38,689 3. Apache (23%) 28,456 23,157 4. Ntorq (35%) 27,766 20,638 5. Radeon (63%) 9,857 6,055 6. Sport (184%) 8,174 2,882 7. Pep+ (57%) 8,076 5,136 8. Star City (-38%) 6,529 10,476 9. Zest (57%) 4,776 3,050 10. RR 310 (132%) 412 1 11. iQube 211 6 Total (25.9%) 2,05,216 1,63,007

The Apache range could see expansion this year with the addition of a new 310 cc motorcycle in the due course of this year. The Ntorq 125 is performing consistently in posting sales as it registered a cumulative domestic total of 27,766 units in January 2021 as against 20,638 units during the same period twelve months ago with 35 per cent volume increase.

The Radeon commuter recorded 9,857 units last month as against 6,055 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 63 per cent volume growth. The Sport, on the other hand, recorded a huge YoY surge of 184 per cent as 8,174 units were sold against 2,882 units while the Pep+ ended up seventh with 8,076 units last month.

TVS has been teasing a new Star City Plus and is expected to go on sale soon in India. It posted 6,529 units in January 2021 as against 10,476 units with negative sales growth of 38 per cent. The Zest finished in the ninth place with 4,776 units as against 3,050 units with 57 per cent growth.

A total of 412 units of the flagship RR310 motorcycle was dispatched while the iQube seeing a steady increase in volumes lately recorded 211 units.