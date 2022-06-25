TVS May 2022 Model Wise Sales – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Raider, iQube

TVS finished third in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in the month of May 2022 ahead of Bajaj and others

TVS Motor Company garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,91,482 units in the month of May 2022 against 52,084 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 267.6 per cent. It grabbed a market share of 15.28 per cent against 14.68 per cent in May 2021 with a positive YoY growth of 0.6 per cent.

The Hosur-based manufacturer finished third in the overall two-wheeler brands’ standings ahead of Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield and Yamaha. The Jupiter led the way with a total of 59,613 units against 6,153 units in May 2021 with a YoY volume surge of 869 per cent while the TVS XL100 moped finished in the second position with 35,148 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 7,135 units a YoY sales growth of 393 per cent was noted. The TVS Apache series was the third most sold model within the brand’s portfolio as 27,044 units were registered against 19,885 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 36 per cent.

TVS Models (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. TVS Jupiter (869%) 59,613 6,153 2. TVS XL (393%) 35,148 7,135 3. TVS Apache (36%) 27,044 19,885 4. TVS Ntorq (500%) 26,005 4,337 5. TVS Sport (71%) 11,818 6,905 6. TVS Radeon (216%) 9,667 3,058 7. TVS Star City (178%) 6,806 2,451 8. TVS Pep+ (309%) 6,580 1,609 9. TVS Zest (966%) 5,435 510 10. TVS iQube 2,637 0 11. TVS Apache RR310 (839%) 384 41 12. TVS Raider 344 –

The TVS Ntorq 125 slotted in at fourth with a total of 26,005 units against 4,337 units in May 2021 with a YoY surge of 500 per cent. The Sport commuter motorcycle sat in the fifth position with 11,818 units last month against 6,905 units with a YoY positive growth of 71 per cent. The Radeon recorded 9,667 units against 3,058 units with a sales surge of 216 per cent.

The updated version of the Radeon entry-level commuter is expected to launch later this year in India. The Star City finished in the seventh position with 6,806 units against 2,451 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 178 per cent. The Pep+ scooter garnered 6,580 units against 1,609 units with a YoY volume increase of 309 per cent.

The Zest finished in the ninth position ahead of the iQube electric scooter, flagship Apache RR310 and TVS Raider. TVS is gearing up to launch a brand new motorcycle early next month.