TVS March 2021 Model Wise Sales – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Radeon, iQube

TVS recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 2,02,155 units in March 2021 as against 94,103 units with 114.8 per cent YoY sales growth

TVS Motor Company finished third in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ standings in the month of March 2021 ahead of Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield and Yamaha. The Hosur-based brand posted 2,02,155 units as against 94,103 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 114.8 per cent.

The Month-on-Month growth for the brand stood at 3.6 per cent as 1,95,145 units were recorded. The Jupiter was the second most sold scooter in the country and the top-placed two-wheeler within its domestic range. It registered 57,206 units as against 21,001 units during the same period in 2020 with 172 per cent YoY growth.

The XL100 finished in the second position with 44,688 units as against 32,808 units during the same period in 2020 with 36 per cent YoY increase. The popular Apache series managed to finish in the third position with 33,162 units as against 21,764 units with a healthy 52 per cent sales jump.

TVS Models (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Jupiter (172%) 57,206 21,001 2. XL100 (36%) 44,688 32,808 3. Apache (52%) 33,162 21,764 4. Ntorq (192%) 26,851 9,192 5. Radeon (286%) 10,774 2,794 6. Sport (241%) 8,815 2,585 7. Pep+ (1388%) 7,914 532 8. Star City (154%) 6,299 2,478 9. Zest (606%) 5,656 801 10. RR310 (1511%) 435 27 11. iQube (1872%) 355 18

The Ntorq 125 scooter posted 26,851 units as against 9,192 units with 192 per cent growth. The Radeon entry-level commuter motorcycle, on the other hand, ended up in fifth with 10,774 units as against 2,794 units with 286 per cent sales increase. The Sport garnered 8,815 units as against 2,585 units in March 2020 with 241 per cent volume surge.

The Pep+ recorded 7,914 units in March 2021 as against 532 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 1388 percent growth. The Star City slotted in at eighth with 6,299 units as against 2,478 units with 154 percent volume increase. The Zest managed to post 5,656 units as against 801 units with 606 percent growth.

The flagship RR310 supersport motorcycle will likely get updated in the coming weeks with the addition of new features and last month, it was responsible for recording 435 units as against just 27 units during the corresponding month in 2020 and it led to 1511 percent volume increase.

The iQube electric scooter’s reach has been expanded in recent times and it posted 355 unit sales last month as against just 18 units twelve months ago with 1872 percent growth in volumes.