TVS March 2020 Sales Analysis – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Radeon

TVS recorded 94,105 units last month as against 2,47,710 units in March 2019 With a massive YoY sales decline of 62 per cent

TVS Motor Company slotted in at fourth behind Hero MotoCorp, Honda and Bajaj in the overall manufacturers’ table last month as 94,105 units were recorded as against 2,47,710 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive Year-on-Year volume decline of 62 per cent. It finished just over 4,300 units shy of its arch rival Bajaj.

All the models across TVS’ domestic portfolio posted negative sales growths last month. The XL100 was the most sold model within the range as 32,808 units were retailed against 70,710 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive decline of 54 per cent and the same trend continued for other models too.

The highly popular Apache series posted a total of 21,764 units in March 2020 as against 42,965 units during the same period in 2019 with a huge sales drop of 49 per cent. The Jupiter is the Hosur-based company’s top-selling scooter for several years and its consistent run paid dividends last financial year as well.

TVS Models (+/-%) March 2020 March 2019 XL Super (-54%) 32,808 70,710 Apache (-49%) 21,764 42,965 Jupiter (-61%) 21,001 53,424 Ntorq (-50%) 9,194 18,557 Radeon (-87%) 2,794 21,720 Sport (-77%) 2,585 11,218 Star City (-64%) 2,478 6,791 Zest (-84%) 801 5,104 Pep+ (-95%) 532 11,747 Wego (-96%) 103 2,293 RR 310 (-90%) 27 279 Iqube 18 0

However, due to the dire social and economic conditions, the Jupiter registered a massive sales slump of 61 per cent as well as just over 21,000 units were sold in March 2020 when compared to the same period last year with 53,424 units. The Ntorq stepped in to the Indian market seeing the high potential in the premium 125 cc scooter space.

And it has certainly delivered over time but last month only 9,194 units were sold against 18,557 units with a massive volume drop of 50 per cent. The Radeon commuter motorcycle posted 2,794 units as against 21,720 units during the same period in March 2019 with 87 per cent slump. The same story continued for other commuters like Sport and Star City.

The former recorded just 2,585 units as against 11,218 units with 77 per cent sales drop while the latter garnered 2,478 units in March 2020 with Year-on-Year volume decline of 64 per cent. The Zest scooter recorded 801 units as against 5,104 units in March 2019 with 84 per cent drop and the Pep+ encountered even a worse tally. It secured a total of 532 units while the Wego ended up recording only 103 units.