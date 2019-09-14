TVS Likely To Bring 2 Motorcycles Based On Zeppelin Concept In India

TVS Zeppelin based motorcycles could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale sometime in the year

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, TVS Motor Company is working on a couple of motorcycles based on the Zeppelin unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo. It further said that the production version is expected towards the end of this year or next February at the upcoming edition of the Indian motoring show.

If the rumours are to be believed, both the motorcycles will use a brand new 220 cc single-cylinder engine derived from the cruiser concept and we do not know if it will use liquid-cooling and fuel injection but the chances are high due to forthcoming BSVI norms. This points the finger at TVS’ alleged intention to compete in the entry-level cruiser segment against the Avenger series from its arch-rival Bajaj Auto.

Moreover, it is believed to be positioned against Royal Enfield’s top-selling model, the Classic 350, as well with the equipment onboard. It has been claimed that one of the two Zeppelin concept derived variants will be powered by the regular 220 cc engine while another model could come equipped with a hybrid system with higher fuel economy.

The hybrid technology with an integrated starter generator is expected to give the Zeppelin a distinctive advantage in the segment by saving fuel during idling conditions. To keep the costs in check, belt drive may not be used and both motorcycles, logically speaking, could share several components amongst each other if they really come into existence.

The design could feature a dark theme and chrome-laden styling elements with alloy wheels and backrest as options while equipment such as an all-digital instrumentation, LED headlamp, blinkers and tail light along with SmartXonnect as in the Ntorq 125 and Jupiter could also be employed to enhance the upmarket nature of the Zeppelin based motorcycles.

The Hosur-based manufacturer showed promising technology-based scooters and motorcycles in the previous editions of Auto Expo and it could raise the bar up high in the 2020 show scheduled between February 7 and 12 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.