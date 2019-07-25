TVS Launching Its First Electric Two-Wheeler This Financial Year

Details of TVS Motor Company’s first electric two-wheeler are yet unknown but it could be an e-scooter based on the Creon concept

TVS Motor Company will be bringing in the BSVI compliant models into the domestic market during the second half of the current financial year. The period referred to is between October 2019 and March 2020. It must be noted that the more stringent emission standards are coming into effect from April 1, 2020.

The homegrown brand’s CEO K N Radhakrishnan and CFO K Gopala Desikan confirmed TVS’ push to attain BSVI compliance for all the motorcycles and scooters by the last quarter. The consequent price increase across the TVS lineup due to BSVI implementation is yet unknown.

The dealership network for BSVI compliant vehicles will be ready in a short time according to the report. Despite the sales slump endured by the entire two-wheeler industry in the last five to six months, TVS Motor Company is confident of a revival during this festive period.

The central government is pondering over a stop sales deadline in 2023 for pure IC-engined three-wheelers and 2025 for two-wheelers of up to 150 cc engine capacity. TVS’ Chairman Venu Srinivasan slammed the possible mandate as an “unrealistic deadline”. He further said that it would create dissatisfaction among customers and risks the jobs of four million people in the auto sector.

However, like other mainstream manufacturers, TVS has invested a big sum of money in electric vehicle technology and is bracing for the future with EVs. Radhakrishnan went on to say that the company would launch an electric two-wheeler this financial year without commenting on more details.

Recently, TVS introduced the Apache RTR 300 Fi E100 powered by ethanol. The motorcycle made its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo alongside Zeppelin cruiser and Creon electric scooter concepts. The production versions of both concepts are expected to arrive next year.

The iQube and Entorq 210 are the other innovative scooters displayed by TVS in previous motoring exhibitions. As part of the electrification plans, the Hosur-based manufacturer invested Rs. 5 crore in electric mobility startup Ultraviolette Automotive and bought 14.78 per cent stakes.

The Creon concept features three lithium-ion batteries powering an electric motor of 12 kW capacity. It is to do 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.1 seconds with 80 km range on a single charge. Using a fast charger, the Creon would replenish back to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes. It also has cloud-based services, TFT instrumentation and many security and convenience technologies.