TVS Launching BSVI Models From This Month – Apache, Ntorq or Jupiter?

TVS will be rolling out its first BSVI two-wheelers from early parts of this month and will be expanding them in the coming months

TVS Motor Company registered a total of 2,52,684 units domestically last month as against 3,38,988 units with YoY de-growth of just over 25%. However, it saw 3.92% MoM growth as 2,43,163 units were sold in October 2018 comparatively. The festive period could not have come at a better time for the two-wheeler industry as it is reeling on volume crisis through 2019.

With attractive discounts and benefits, manufacturers have been able to claw back on gaining volumes in October and the trend may continue in the coming months. Additionally, they are preparing to enter BSVI compliant motorcycles and scooters and TVS will be rolling out the models sticking with the more stringent emission standards from this month onwards.

This has been confirmed by TVS’ Director and Chief Executive Officer, K N Radhakrishnan. In a recent interview, he told that his company will begin introducing the BSVI models from the early parts of this month and start supplying them into the domestic market. He reiterated “..last quarter of this year will be completely BS-VI supplies into the market so that we can proactively remove all the BS-IV..”.

He explained that TVS keeps about five weeks of forward sales stock and the Hosur-based brand is ready for the March 31, 2020 deadline. Details regarding which motorcycles or scooters will get BSVI engines this month have not been revealed and we can expect a considerable price increase but no definitive information is out yet and the top-selling Apache series may be first in line.

Not just TVS, but Yamaha’s India division is also in the process of entering BSVI machines into the market from this month. TVS recently launched the Bluetooth equipped Apache RTR 200 4V targets more sales during the festive season while the flagship RR310 was also introduced with updates not too long ago with the addition of slip-assist clutch as a standard feature.

Going by the spy shots, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and its bigger 200 cc sibling as well should get feature updates accompanying the BSVI engine. Since Bajaj Auto’s Chetak EV is scheduled for delivery in January 2020, we can expect TVS to join the party and unveil its electrification plans sometime early next year.