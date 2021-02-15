TVS Launches Ntorq 125 SuperSquad (Marvel) Edition In Nepal

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad Edition in Nepal continues to draw power from a 125cc fuel-injected engine, with 9.38 PS and 10.5 Nm on tap

TVS Motor Company has launched the Ntorq SuperSquad Edition, inspired by Marvel’s Avengers, in Nepal. The SuperSquad Edition features three colour options, inspired by three extremely popular Marvel characters – Invincible Red (Iron Man), Stealth Black (Black Panther), and Combat Blue (Captain America).

The Invincible Red variant gets a red and gold theme, with Iron Man helmet embossed on the front panel, and an arc reactor on the side panels. The scooter also gets ‘Mark XXIX’ drawn on it, along with the number ‘63’, a reference to the year 1963, when the character was first introduced.

On the Stealth black variant, we see jet black paint with purple details. The scooter features decals with design elements borrowed from the Black Panther suit. The character’s signature salute ‘Wakanda Forever’ can also be seen on the body, along with the number ‘66’, a reference to the character’s debut year (1966).

The Combat Blue variant gets a blue, white, and red theme, with Captain America’s iconic shield at the front panel. The words ‘Super Soldier’ are present on the side panels, along with the number ‘41’, referencing the year of the character’s introduction (1941). All three SuperSquad variants get the Avengers ‘A’ logo below the speedometer, on the front panel, and on the leg shield.

Mr. R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its launch in Nepal, TVS NTORQ 125 has won the hearts of Gen Z customers by offering unparalleled style, superior racing-inspired performance, and first-of-its-kind Bluetooth technology. We continue to evolve and seek to delight our new-generation customers for whom Marvel Universe is a strong affinity area. TVS NTORQ 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. We are sure that the SuperSquad Edition will be a blockbuster!”

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad Edition is powered by the same 124.8cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the regular models. This motor is capable of developing maximum power and torque of 9.38 PS and 10.5 Nm, respectively, and comes paired to a CVT. The scooter gets features like a single disc brake at the front wheel (with a synchronised braking system), telescopic forks, and fully-digital instrument console with SmartXonnect connected features.