TVS Launches Complete BS6 Range – Apache, NTorq, XL100, Pep+

TVS BS6 range has been updated with new fuel injection technologies to comply with more stringent emission standards came into effect from last month

Over the last several months, TVS Motor Company has been busy updating its models to comply with BSVI emission standards and it has now announced the details of its entire range with prices officially. While details on the updated Victor and Zest 110 will be revealed soon, other motorcycles and scooters’ prices have been out with necessary BSVI revisions.

The BSVI TVS XL100 come with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology for claimed 15 per cent higher mileage and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for smooth and silent start along with addition of new features. It is priced between Rs. 43,544 for Heavy Duty i-Touchstart and it goes up to Rs. 45,114 for Comfort i-Touchstart.

The Radeon entry-level commuter has been quite impressive in sales since its debut and it costs between Rs. 59,742 and Rs. 65,742 for the BSVI version with 15 per cent enhanced fuel efficiency. TVS claims that the presence of Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology has improved the mileage of other motorcycles like Sport and Star City+ as well.

TVS Model Price Apache RTR 180 Rs. 1,03,950 Apache RTR 160 Drum Rs. 97,000 Apache RTR 160 Disc Rs. 1,00,000 Apache RTR 200 4V Dual ABS Rs. 1,27,500 Apache RTR 160 4V Disc Rs. 1,06,000 Apache RTR 160 4V Drum Rs. 1,02,950 Apache RR 310 Rs. 2,40,000 Jupiter Rs. 62,062 Jupiter ZX Rs. 64,062 Jupiter Classic Rs. 68,562 Ntorq 125 Drum Rs. 66,885 Ntorq 125 Disc Rs. 70,885 Ntorq 125 Race Edition Rs. 73,365 Scooty Pep+ Rs. 52,554 Scooty Pep+ Babelicious Series Rs. 53,754 Scooty Pep+Matte Series Rs. 53,754 Star City+ Mono Tone Rs. 62,784 Star City+ Dual Tone Rs. 63,284 Sport Rs. 52,500 Radeon Rs. 59,742 XL 100 Rs. 45,114 XL 100 Heavy Duty i-Touchstart Special Edition Rs. 44,304 XL 100 Heavy Duty i-Toushstart Rs. 43,544

The former is priced at Rs. 52,500 while the latter costs between Rs. 62,784 and Rs. 63,284 for single-tone and dual-tone variants respectively. The long-serving TVS Scooty Pep+ is powered by an 87.8 cc engine that develops 4 kW of power and 6.5 Nm of torque with ET-Fi technology. It is priced between Rs.52,554 and Rs. 53,754 and features under-seat storage hooks, Day-time Running Light (DRL) and an open glove box.

The Ntorq premium scooter quickly rose to fame as the top-selling 125 cc scooter and its BSVI version carries a sticker tag of Rs. 66,885 for drum variant and it goes up to Rs. 73,365 for the Race Edition. It comes with larger fuel tank compared to the previous model and uses a 124.8 cc engine with maximum power of 6.9 kW at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The Jupiter is the Hosur-based brand’s best-selling scooter and the second top-selling scooter in the country and its BSVI version is priced between Rs. 62,062 and Rs. 68,562. In its latest avatar, it features LED headlamp, malfunction indicator lamp, enhanced 21-litre storage space, front panel USB charger and a mobile cubby space along with a new paint scheme.

The flagship 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BSVI is priced at Rs. 2.40 lakh and it boasts new features like throttle-by-wire tech, five-inch vertical TFT instrumentation with control cubes and bluetooth, four ride modes and an updated body graphics. The popular Apache series comprising of Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 with RT-Fi and GTT are priced at Rs. 97,000 (Rs. 1 lakh for disc) and Rs. 1.03 lakh respectively.

The BSVI 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V priced between Rs. 1.02 lakh (Rs. 1.06 lakh for disc) and Rs. 1.27 lakh get notable additions in their latest iterations such as feather touch start, RT-Fi, new mirrors, wave bite ignition key, GTT, new LED headlamp, updated graphics and so on.