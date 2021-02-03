TVS Jupiter ZX Disc With Start/Stop Tech Launched In India At Rs. 72,347

TVS has debuted its new ‘intelliGO’ start/stop technology on the Jupiter, which helps improves fuel economy and reduce emissions

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new technology, named ‘intelliGO’, on its best-selling scooter, Jupiter 110. This intelligent start-stop feature is aimed at providing a comfortable and convenient riding experience to its customers while being environment-friendly at the same time. The intelliGO system shuts off the engine during long idling periods, like when waiting at a traffic light.

When the rider rolls the throttle, the engine restarts automatically, which is extremely convenient. The system helps reduce fuel wastage when the scooter is standing idle, which not only improves the fuel economy but reduces emissions as well. TVS Jupiter is the first product in the manufacturer’s lineup to offer start-stop technology.

Other features on offer in the ‘ZX Disc with intelliGO’ variant include 12-inch alloy wheels (with tubeless tyres), front disc brake (220 mm) with a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, LED headlamp, mobile charging port, a 2-litre glove box, 21-litre under-seat storage, parking brake, and 3-step adjustable rear suspension.

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company was quoted saying: “This intelligent Stop & Go technology is significant for our consumers through its dual impact of reducing fuel costs and emissions. The technology facilitates a comfortable riding experience for our customers, along with reducing emissions. TVS intelliGO will debut on our flagship scooter brand – TVS Jupiter. We are confident that the discerning TVS Jupiter customers will find immense value in this innovation.”

TVS Jupiter is powered by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 7.47 PS (at 7,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 8.4 Nm (at 5,500 rpm) and comes paired to a CVT. It also gets EcoThrust Fuel injection system (ET-Fi), which offers better mileage, refinement, reliability, and easier engine start.

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc (with intelliGO) is priced at Rs. 72,347 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and is available in two colour options – Starlight Blue and Royal Wine. Its main competitors to the Jupiter 110 in the Indian market include Hero Maestro Edge 110, Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Fascino, and Honda Activa 6G