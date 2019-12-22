TVS Jupiter Slips To Fourth Position In Scooter Sales In November 2019

TVS Jupiter managed a total of 41,007 units in November 2019 as against 69,391 units during the same month last year with 41 per cent sales decline

Honda Two Wheelers India stayed put its dominance in the scooter segment as the Activa garnered a total of 2,12,164 units in November 2019 as against 2,18,212 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with a slight sales drop of 3 per cent. In a similar fashion to the Activa, Suzuki’s Access 125 continued to churn in big volumes.

The Access 125 posted 49,128 units with 16 per cent sales increase as 49,128 units were retailed last month and Honda’s Dio moved up the rankings to the third position as 42,481 units were registered against 38,484 units with YoY sales increase of 10 per cent. The Dio’s surge came at the expense of TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter.

The Jupiter has been a consistent performer for the Hosur-based manufacturer over the years but the volume numbers did fall last month as 41,007 units were sold against 69,391 units during the same month last year. This resulted in a huge sales decline of 41 per cent as it finished only in the fourth position, as opposed to its usual second, ahead of Ntorq 125.

With two-wheeler brands clearing BSIV stocks ahead of the BSVI deadline in just over three months’ time, their volumes are certainly getting affected. Last month, TVS launched the BSVI compliant Jupiter Classic with an introductory price of Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown and Indiblue paint schemes.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-3%) 2,12,164 2,18,212 2. Suzuki Access (16%) 49,128 42,334 3. Honda Dio (10%) 42,481 38,484 4. TVS Jupiter (-41%) 41,007 69,391 5. TVS Ntorq (32%) 27,390 20,715

It features ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology and other variants of the Jupiter will receive BSVI engine upgrades in a phased manner. The 110 cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine is claimed to deliver 15 per cent better fuel economy and is connected to a CVT. The Jupiter series has been the fastest scooter to reach one million sales mark in India.

TVS recently introduced the BSVI compliant Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V as well with RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) technology. Despite a slight drop in performance, both the motorcycles have received notable feature updates including LED headlamp and bigger LED Daytime Running Lights.