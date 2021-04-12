TVS Jupiter, Scooty Pep Plus, Scooty Zest 110 And NTorq 125 Price Hiked

TVS Motor Company’s scooter line-up currently consists of the Scooty Pep Plus, Scooty Zest 110, Jupiter as well as the flagship NTorq 125

TVS Motor Company is currently one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market as far as sales are concerned. As of now, TVS has a total of four scooters in its portfolio, namely Jupiter, Scooty Pep Plus, Scooty Zest 110 and NTorq 125, and the homegrown manufacturer has now increased the prices of all of these offerings.

Almost all manufacturers have hiked the prices of their respective offerings, citing a increase in input costs. Thankfully, the price hike isn’t as substantial as a couple of other manufacturers. The TVS scooters have received a price hike ranging from Rs 540 to Rs 2535 depending on the model.

Take a look a the updated price list of TVS scooters below, compared to the previous prices –

Model New Price* Previous Price* Scooty Pep Plus Glossy Rs 56,009 (+Rs 1,635) Rs 54,374 Scooty Pep Plus Matte Edition Rs 58,759 (+Rs 2,535) Rs 56,224 Scooty Zest 110 Gloss Rs 62,980 (+Rs 1,635) Rs 61,345 Scooty Zest 110 Matte Series Rs 64,980 (+Rs 1,635) Rs 63,345 Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel Rs 64,437 (+Rs 940) Rs 63,497 Jupiter STD Rs 66,662 (+Rs 1,165) Rs 65,497 Jupiter ZX Rs 69,637 (+Rs 1,390) Rs 68,247 Jupiter ZX Disc with iTouchstart Rs 73,737 (+Rs 1,390) Rs 72,347 Jupiter Classic Rs 73,707 (+Rs 1,235) Rs 72,472 NTorq 125 Drum Rs 71,095 (+Rs 540) Rs 70,555 NTorq 125 Disc Rs 75,395 (+Rs 840) Rs 74,555 NTorq 125 Race Edition Rs 78,375 (+Rs 1,340) Rs 77,035 NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition Rs 81,075 (+Rs 1,540) Rs 79,535

*All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

Talking about the scooters, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus is the most affordable scooter in the Indian market as of now, and it draws power from a 87.8 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder motor that delivers 5.43 PS of max power at 6,500 rpm, along with 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The scooter is now priced from Rs 56,009 to Rs 64,980 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Scooty Zest 110, on the other hand, gets a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine that puts out puts out 7.8 PS and 8.8 Nm. TVS now retails the Scooty Zest 110 at a starting price of Rs 62,980 for the Gloss variants, and Rs 64,980 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the Matte Series.

The Jupiter is one of the highest-selling two-wheelers in the entire Indian market, and it also gets a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine like the Scooty Zest 110, however, the motor on the Jupiter produces 7.5 PS of power at 7,000 rpm, and 8.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The Jupiter has now been priced from Rs 64,437, going up to Rs 73,737 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end Jupiter ZX Disc with iTouchstart.

The NTorq 125 continues to be the flagship TVS scooter on offer in the country, and now will set you back by Rs 71,095 for the base Drum variant, going all the way up to Rs 81,075 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the Super Squad Edition. Powering the Ntorq is a 124.8 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that belts out 9.38 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, along with 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.