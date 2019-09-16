TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G – Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly introduced updated TVS Jupiter Grande Edition scores against its closest rival the Honda Activa 5G

TVS Motors recently launched the updated Jupiter Grande Edition in India. The scooter has received few cosmetic updates and a new SmartXonnect connectivity feature which was available with the premium Ntorq 125 until now. After the inclusion of this new feature, the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition became the first 110cc scooter in India to receive the new Smartphone connectivity feature.

The TVS Jupiter Grande Edition competes directly with the Honda Activa 5G. They both are powered by a 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engines and is almost priced in the same range.

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Styling Comparison

The TVS Jupiter has always been popular amongst the buyers for its over the top features that it offers compared to its rivals. The updated Jupiter Grande Edition, in particular, gets a full LED headlamp, a chrome garnishing on the front fender and rearview mirror, a premium maroon seat with cross stitches, beige interior panels and lastly a machined alloy wheel.

The scooter also gets a new tech blue body colour as well. The key slot is located on the left side panel to access the fuel filler cap. It also gives an access to the boot opener.

The updated Jupiter Grande Edition like we already mentioned above gets the new SmartXonnect feature that connects the rider’s Android or iOS smartphone to the scooter to receive call alerts and text notification, overspeeding alert and trip details. The phone can be connected with the scooter via an app.

The Honda Activa 5G too gets a full LED headlamp and twin chrome elements on its front apron. Unlike the maroon seat, the Activa 5G gets a black seat, a standard floorboard and handlebar. Both the scooters get a hook in the front for carrying stuff.

The Activa 5G, in particular, gets its seat opener switch located beside the ignition while the fuel filler cap is located under the seat. The Honda Activa 5G also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster just like its rival that provides standard information like speedometer, odometer, fuel level indicator and an additional service due indicator.

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Engine Comparison

The updated TVS Jupiter Grande is still powered by the same 109.7cc, single-cylinder engine. This is the same engine that also powers the standard Jupiter variant as well. The unit produces about 8 bhp of peak power and 8.4 Nm of peak torque. The Honda Activa 5G is powered by a 109cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 8 bhp of power along with 9 Nm of torque.

Both the scooter generates almost the same amount of power and torque and promise to return almost the same amount of fuel efficiency figures as well. The TVS Jupiter Grande promises to return around 62 kmpl while the Honda Activa 5G promises around 60 km to a litre of fuel.

Specification TVS Jupiter Honda Activa 5G Displacement 109.7cc 109.1cc Power 8 bhp 8 bhp Torque 8.4 Nm 9 Nm Claimed fuel efficiency 62 kmpl 60 kmpl

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Suspension and brakes

Both the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition and the Honda Activa 5G use an underbone chassis. The Jupiter Grande Edition relies on a telescopic fork at the front and a 3-step adjustable gas-charged monoshock absorber at the rear.

The braking duties are handled by a 130mm drum brake at both ends. It also gets CBS (combined braking system) as standard for the safety of the rider. A front disc brake is not even offered as ana option with any of the scooters.

The Honda Activa 5G uses a Spring loaded hydraulic type setup at both its front and rear as its suspension setup. The braking duties of the Honda Activa 5G are taken care by a 130mm drum brake at both ends. The Activa 5G too gets a CBS (combined braking system) as standard.

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Price Comparison

The TVS Jupiter Grande Edition is priced at Rs 59,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). The updated scooter is almost Rs 6,955 dearer than the base variant. The Activa 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 57,176 (ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Comparison Verdict

When it comes to features the TVS Jupiter Grande stays ahead of the Honda Activa 5G. Additionally the Jupiter Grande Edition now also features the new SmartXonnect connectivity feature that is not available in any other 110cc scooters of its segment.

Both the Jupiter Grande and Activa 5G produce almost the same amount of power and return almost equivalent fuel efficiency figures. Lastly, both of these scooters offers great value for money and are almost priced in the same range.