TVS Jupiter CNG, Vision iQube & iQube ST Concepts Debut – Auto Expo 2025

TVS Motor Company has presented the Vision iQube Concept, iQube ST 2025 Concept and Jupiter CNG Concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

TVS Motor Company has unveiled multiple new concept models based on the iQube electric scooter at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. To commemorate the 5 lakh units global sales milestone, the TVS Vision iQube Concept and TVS iQube ST 2025 Concept have been presented at the automotive event. In addition, the Hosur-based two-wheeler brand has also held the world premiere of Jupiter CNG Concept, which is touted as the world’s first CNG-powered scooter.

1. TVS Vision iQUBE Concept

The Vision iQube Concept comes out as a luxurious version of the standard scooter while targeted towards urban commuting. Some of the notable elements in the Vision iQube Concept include HUD projection, floating HMI, and voice-command interaction. Presented in sleeker and geometric proportions, it boasts of personalized seat height, secured storage space and adjustable suspension setup.

Though TVS was reluctant to disclose more details, two detachable battery packs can be noticed in the pics. It is entirely possible that TVS could opt for swappable battery technology in future when it launches the production-ready version of the Vision iQube concept. It might be introduced in the next 2-3 years.

2. TVS iQube ST 2025 Concept

The iQube ST 2025 Concept is projected as a connected electric scooter which is designed for the future. It takes styling cues from the Northern Lights while carrying some of the most advanced features in the form of a customizable touchscreen, geo-fencing and navigation among others. It is the only concept model among the many showcased by TVS at the event which looks almost production-ready and could be launched during the festive season period later this year.

3. TVS Jupiter CNG Concept

The company has presented the world’s first CNG scooter in the form of the Jupiter CNG Concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The model showcased at the event allows riders to instantly switch between fuels while offering a running cost of less than Re 1 per km. It has a CNG tank of 1.4 litres which is placed under the seat along with a pressure gauge. The fuel tank capacity is 2 litres and it is positioned on the floorboard.

TVS Jupiter CNG mileage is rated at 84 km/kg and hence, the scooter returns a combined range (Petrol + CNG) of 226 km in one go. Powered by the same 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine as the ICE version, it develops a top power of 7.1 bhp and a peak torque of 9.4 Nm. The Jupiter CNG can clock a top speed of 80 kmph. The company has not revealed a specific launch timeline, but we expect the CNG version of the Jupiter to launch by 2026.