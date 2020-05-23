TVS Jupiter BS6 Vs Honda Activa 6G (BS6) – Specs Comparison

The BS6 versions of India’s top-selling scooters, Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter, are pitted against each other in this comparison

With the introduction of Honda Activa 6G in the BS6 avatar, new lines have been drawn in the battlefield in the 110cc scooter segment. The other scooter with BS6 compliant engine in the segment is TVS Jupiter and is also a top-selling one too. The latest Activa and Jupiter have plenty of potential in their new avatars and it’s only fair to compare them against each other. Let’s have a look at both the scooters and find out which is the better value-for-money product.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter Engine & Specifications

Honda Activa 6G is powered by a 109.5cc engine with fuel injection technology. It delivers max power and peak torque of 7.68bhp at 8000rpm and 8.79Nm at 5250rpm, respectively. On the other hand, the BS6 TVS Jupiter draws power from the same single-cylinder engine with fuel injection technology.

Specifications Honda Activa 6G TVS Jupiter Displacement 109.55cc 109.55cc Maximum Power 7.68bhp 7.9bhp Peak Torque 8.79Nm 8Nm Technology PGM Fuel Injection Ecothrust Fuel Injection

The maximum power output is 7.9bhp while peak torque performance is 8Nm. Both the scooters have witnessed a decrease in power output and torque performance as compared to their BS 4 counterparts. However, TVS has claimed that the BS6 model is 15 percent more fuel-efficient while Honda has claimed an increase in mileage by 10 percent.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter Features

Honda Activa 6G comes loaded with a lot of bells and whistles in form of LED headlamp with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), Integrated dual function switch, Engine start/stop switch etc. to mention a few.

Needless to mention the silent start system, which is like icing on the cake. On the other hand, TVS Jupiter also boasts of several modern features such as USB charger and extra storage space. TVS offers front disc brake as an option while the Activa 6G only comes with drum brakes at front and rear with no option of disc brakes.

Some variants of Jupiter comes with Bluetooth connectivity as well. Alloy wheels and Semi-digital speedo console is standard on the TVS Jupiter and the same was expected to get in Activa 6G but it seems Honda likely to give these features only in the next version of Activa.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter Price and Colors

Honda Activa 6G is available in two trim levels – Standard and Deluxe – priced at Rs. 63,912 and Rs. 65,412 (Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. It can be clearly noticed that the BS6 model is nearly Rs 7,500 more premium than the preceding BS4 model. Talking about the TVS Jupiter, it is available in a three variant which is priced from Rs. 62,062 to Rs. 68,562 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Just so you know, TVS Jupiter is the first B 6 product in the company’s portfolio and is around Rs. 7,900 more expensive than the BS4 counterpart. Both Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter come with a new colour while five colours have been carried over from the BS4 model. The new colour in Activa 6G is Glitter Blue Metallic while TVS Jupiter gets IndiBlue as an all-new colour.