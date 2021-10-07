TVS Jupiter 125 To Launch Today – Everything We Know So Far

TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to have a brand-new design, a few additional features, and a larger underseat storage compared to Jupiter 110

TVS Motor Company has been teasing the Jupiter 125 for a while now, and the new scooter is set to launch today. Although the manufacturer has been tight-lipped about it, there are plenty of speculations floating around the internet. Some reports suggest that the Jupiter 125 will have a completely new design compared to the existing Jupiter 110.

Also, the Jupiter 125 is expected to have its fuel tank under the floorboard, with the fuel cap behind the front apron. This will liberate more space below the seat, which will result in a best-in-class underseat storage capacity. The chassis is expected to undergo major changes, and the styling will likely be sportier than before.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the LED DRLs on the front apron, behind which sit the bulb indicators. We expect this new scooter to have a lot of features and equipment on offer, like a semi-digital instrument cluster, a USB charging port, alloy wheels, and perhaps LED headlights and an LED taillight. A front disc brake could be offered as well, but ABS likely won’t be available.

The scooter will get a pair of telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm-mounted rear monoshock. We expect Jupiter 125 to be powered by the same 124.8cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the Ntorq 125. This engine is offered in two states of tune – 10.2 PS/10.8 Nm (on Race XP variant) and 9.38 PS/10.5 Nm (other variants of Ntorq).

There’s a possibility that the manufacture will detune this engine for the Jupiter 125, to boost fuel economy figures. As a result, we expect the performance to not be as impressive as the Ntorq 125. Of course, the transmission duties will be handled by a CVT, just like every other scooter in our market with an IC engine.

TVS Jupiter 125 will likely have a starting price of around Rs. 70,000 (ex-showroom), making it only slightly more affordable than the Ntorq 125. Its closest rivals in the Indian market will be the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, and Hero Maestro Edge 125.