New TVS Jupiter 125 Likely To Get Segment Best Under Seat Storage Space

The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to go on sale on October 7 and it will likely use the same 124.8 cc engine as the Ntorq with different power and torque ratings

TVS Motor Company has released a teaser image of what appears to be the all-new Jupiter 125 in the domestic market and is expected to launch on October 7, 2021. It must be noted that it will be the third high profile launch from the brand in the space of a couple of months as the 2021 Apache RR310, and all-new Raider 125 are already on sale.

Perhaps indicating its generous capabilities, TVS teased the sharp-looking LED Daytime Running Lights of the upcoming Jupiter with “Come Experience The More” tagline. If our sources are to be believed, one of the key features of the new scooter will be the repositioned fuel tank as it will likely be moved into the front apron.

The fuel filler cap will be placed behind the front apron instead of the usual under the seat positioning or behind the seat and thus liberating more space. It is placed on the left-hand side of the ignition switch for easy access and it could be claimed to offer the largest under-seat storage space in its segment as it could accommodate two half-face helmets.

The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 will be slotted above the existing Jupiter 110 and it could carry a price tag close to the Ntorq 125. The maxi-scooter’s range was expanded recently with the introduction of the more XP variant with two ride modes, voice assist, tri-colour body graphics, red alloy wheels, and so on. In contrary to the Ntorq 125, the new Jupiter will target a wide band of consumers as it will be high on practicality and convenience.

The design will be completely new as it is built from the ground up but there will be eventual similarities with the 110 cc variant. To rival the likes of Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125, the Hosur-based manufacturer will target high volumes with the new Jupiter 125 and is said to offer an analogue instrument cluster with a small LCD display showing trip and fuel level.

As for the performance, it will use the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine as the Ntorq but with different performance ratings and transmission ratios. It could offer higher fuel efficiency compared to the Ntorq 125.