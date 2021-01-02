TVS Jupiter 125 Expected To Launch In India In May 2021

TVS Jupiter is the best-selling scooter in the brand’s lineup, and currently, it is only available as a 110cc model

TVS Jupiter is the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer’s best-selling scooter in the Indian market. It is not only an extremely affordable and practical offering but quite fun to ride as well. Currently, the scooter is only available with a 110cc engine, but we’ve received word from our source that a 125cc model is already in the works.

Currently, TVS only has one 125cc offering in its lineup – the Ntorq 125. Due to the Ntorq’s sporty styling, it is quite a hit among youngsters, but mature buyers prefer the subtle design of the Jupiter more, which is one of the biggest reasons why the latter has higher sales figures. Also, the Ntorq has a relatively high price tag, due to its premium equipment.

It offers a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster, which features the brand’s SmartXonnect tech. This feature allows users to connect to the scooter via the TVS Connect smartphone app using Bluetooth. Users can get turn-by-turn navigation instructions and SMS/call alert on the instrument console, and the app can show a lot of info, like last parked location, ride stats, etc.

The Jupiter, on the other hand, is a relatively simple scooter. It offers an analogue instrument cluster, with a tiny LCD screen and smartphone connectivity available on higher trims. This will allow TVS to price it lower than the Ntorq, which would be great for people who want a more powerful scooter, but aren’t eager to shell too much extra moolah.

Now, as per our sources, the Jupiter 125 will be powered by the same 124.8cc engine as the Ntorq. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 9.38 PS and a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm. Currently, the Jupiter is available with a 109.7cc powerplant, which develops 7.47 PS and 8.4 Nm.

The TVS Jupiter is currently priced from Rs. 62,577 to Rs. 70,802, and we expect the 125cc variant to be priced slightly higher, around Rs. 2,500 more than the equivalent 110cc models. Upon launch, expectedly in May of this year, the scooter will compete against the likes Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, and Hero Destini 125.