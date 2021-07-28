TVS June 2021 Sales Analysis – Apache, Ntorq, Jupiter, iQube, Sport, XL

TVS XL100 finished on top of the sales charts ahead of Jupiter and Apache with 35,897 units and 12 percent volume decline

TVS Motor Company had the XL100 as its best-seller in the month of June 2021 as 35,897 units were sold against 40,620 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume de-growth of 12 percent. Jupiter finished in the second position with 31,848 units as against 37,831 units in June 2020 with 16 percent sales decline.

The Apache series and iQube electric scooter posted the highest YoY growth last month. The former recorded 30,233 unit sales as against 14,218 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive 113 percent increase in volumes. The iQube was positioned only second to last but its sales growth can be attributed to TVS expanding the model’s presence to more cities in recent months.

The TVS iQube competing against Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X managed to garner 639 units against 30 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY surge of 2030 percent. The Ntorq 125 finished in the fourth position with 15,544 unit sales against 18,680 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 17 percent decline.

TVS Models (YoY) Sales In June 2021 Sales In June 2020 1. XL100 (-12%) 35,897 40,620 2. Jupiter (-16%) 31,848 37,831 3. Apache (113%) 30,233 14,218 4. Ntorq (-17%) 15,544 18,680 5. Sport (65%) 10,755 6,508 6. Radeon (-31%) 8,132 11,775 7. Star City (-2%) 6,408 6,543 8. Pep+ (-59%) 3,368 8,291 9. Zest 2,274 0 10. iQube (2030%) 639 30 11. Apache RR310 (-1%) 315 319

The popular scooter had its range expanded recently courtesy of the launch of the more powerful, lighter, and more feature-packed Race XP variant. The Sport entry-level commuter registered 10,755 units as against 6,508 units in June 2020 with 65 percent growth as it slotted in at fifth ahead of other commuters like Radeon and Star City.

The Radeon ended up sixth with 8,132 units against 11,775 units during the same period last year with 31 percent negative volume growth while Star City managed 6,408 unit sales against 6,543 units with 2 percent sales de-growth. The long-serving Pep+ posted 3,368 units against 8,291 units in June 2020 with 59 percent drop in volumes.

The Zest finished in the ninth position with 2,274 units while the flagship Apache RR310 rounded out the sales charts with 315 units against 319 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 1 percent decline. A heavily updated Apache RR310 is expected to launch in the coming months.