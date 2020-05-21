TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Electric Scooters Spec Comparison

Here is how the Bajaj Chetak Electric competes against the TVS iQube Electric in terms of prices, features and specifications

India’s extensive push for electric vehicles has opened doors for numerous manufacturers, old and new, to experiment with new offerings. Bajaj recently grabbed the spotlight in this space after it resurrected the Chetak badge in an electric avatar after almost 20 years. However, as far as homegrown manufacturers go, TVS too decided to step its game up with the iQube EV.

The TVS iQube arrives at a price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 15,000 more than the Chetak EV’s base version. However, in order to figure out the magnitude of difference between the two, we put both against each other to see how it fares on paper.

TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak Drivetrain:

While TVS has not disclosed the exact power figure of the scooter, we know that it gets a 4.4kW battery that produces 140 Nm of Peak wheel torque. The scooter can get to a top speed of 78km/h and can run up to 75 km on a single charge. The charge on the scooter can be replenished in just about 5 hours.

The Bajaj Chetak is powered by a 4.08 kW electric motor that produces 5.1 PS and 16 Nm of torque. In contrast with the TVS, Bajaj has traded a bit of the top speed for more range. The electric scooter can go up to 70kmph and return an acclaimed range of 90km on a single charge while the peak power of hub-mounted traction motor stands at 4.4 kW. Like the iQube, the Bajaj Chetak also gets the same charging time of 5 hours.

TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Cycle Parts

The TVS iQube is suspended with the help of a telescopic suspension at the front and hydraulic twin-tube shock suspension at the rear. Braking duties on the bike is handled by a 220mm disc at the front and 130mm drum set up at the rear. The scooter sits on a pair of 12-inch wheels at the front and the back.

The Bajaj Chetak gets a leading-link suspension at the front and monoshock at the rear. Meanwhile, both the front and rear braking apparatus are drum units. Similar to the iQube, the Chetak also gets 12-inch wheels at the front as well as the rear.

TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak Pricing and Availability:

TVS has priced the iQube electric scooter at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru). At the outset, the scooter is exclusively sold in Bengaluru only. However, sales in other cities will follow by the end of this year.

In the case of Chetak, buyers have an option to choose the scooter in two variants – Urban and Premium. While the Urban variant kicks things off at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), the Premium variant goes up to Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter is currently sold only in Bengaluru and Pune. On paper, both look promising but a definitely winner will only emerge when these get to be sold on pan India basis.