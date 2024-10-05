TVS iQube Sold With Attractive Discounts Of Up To Rs. 20K

The discounts on the TVS iQube are valid till the end of October 2024; all variants barring the ST trims are part of the offer scheme

TVS Motor Company is currently offering good discount deals on its sole electric scooter in the domestic market, the iQube. However, the discounts may vary based on your location so make sure to contact your nearest dealership for more information. Benefits have been made available for all variants of the TVS iQube, barring the ST variants equipped with 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh battery packs.

These discounts are valid till the end of October 2024. In select places, the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh variant is sold with discounts of up to Rs. 17,300 and the larger 3.4 kWh variants get benefits of up to Rs. 20,000 which include Rs. 5,999 worth of free extended warranty for five years or 70,000 km (whichever comes first).

The iQube range comprises the standard 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh and S 3.4 kWh, ST 3.4 kWh and the top-spec ST trim with a 5.1 kWh battery pack. It takes on the Ola S1 series, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta and others in the competitive electric scooter space.

The 2.2 kWh variant, available in Walnut Brown and Pearl White, comes packed with features like a 5-inch colour TFT display, a quick charging time of just 2 hours (0-80 per cent), vehicle crash and tow alert, turn-by-turn navigation, distance-to-empty indication, a 30-litre underseat storage compartment, a 950-watt charger, and a top speed of 75 kmph.

The TVS iQube ST, featuring a 5.1 kWh battery pack, offers a real-world range of 150 km. It comes equipped with a 7-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen and a 950W charger with a charging time of 4 hours and 18 minutes (0-80 per cent). The scooter boasts 118+ connected features, including Voice Assist and Alexa integration, digital document storage, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), 32 litres of underseat storage, and a top speed of 82 kmph.

The ST is available in four striking colours: Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, and Starlight Blue. The smaller 3.4 kWh equipped ST trim offers a real-world range of 100 km on a single charge. The iQube uses a hub mounted motor which churns out 4.4 kW of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque.