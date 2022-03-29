TVS iQube Registers Double The Sales Of Bajaj Chetak In February 2022

Last month, TVS iQube achieved a sales figure of 2,238 units, beating Bajaj Chetak’s February 2022 sales figure of 1,110 units

The electric two-wheeler market in India has been seeing a lot of action recently, with plenty of startups having launched new electric scooters and motorcycles here. However, only two mainstream manufacturers have e-scooters in their range – Bajaj and TVS – and these two have been locked in a fierce battle in this segment!

Last month, TVS sold a total of 2,238 units of iQube in the domestic market. Back in February 2021, the manufacturer had sold only 203 units of this electric scooter in the Indian market, which translates to a gigantic Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 1,002.46 per cent in February 2022.

As for Bajaj Chetak, its domestic sales figure for February 2022 stood at 1,110 units. This was a massive sales growth of 640 per cent on a YoY basis, with just 150 units of this e-scooter sold in the Indian market back in February 2021. In comparison, TVS sold more than twice as many units of iQube in India as Bajaj did of Chetak.

TVS iQube draws power from a 3 kWh battery pack, connected to a single electric motor rated at 4.4 kW of peak power (3 kW continuous power rating). It can deliver a claimed range of up to 75 km on a fully charged battery, and charging up said battery takes around 5 hours.

Bajaj Chetak is also powered by a 3 kWh battery pack. However, its electric motor is rated at 4.08 kW of peak power (with a continuous power rating of 3.8 kW). It can deliver a claimed range of 95 km on a full charge, and the battery takes around 5 hours to charge completely.

Bajaj Auto is planning to expand its EV range in India soon, and ‘Chetak’ is expected to become a separate sub-brand. The manufacturer recently revealed its plans for launching a new EV every year for the next 3 to 5 years. TVS Motor Company is also working on new EVs, for global markets as well as for India.

Other mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers are also planning to enter the electric mobility space soon. Honda is working on an electric scooter for the Indian market, expected to be based on Activa, and Suzuki has been road-testing an electric version of Burgman Street for a while now.