TVS iQube Overtakes Bajaj Chetak In August 2021 Sales

TVS sold 649 units of the iQube in the Indian market last month, beating Bajaj Chetak, of which 364 units were sold

Bajaj and TVS are the only two mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers in India that have EVs in their lineups. TVS has the iQube, while Bajaj has the Chetak, and both the electric scooters have been enjoying decent sales success in our country. However, the iQube beat Chetak in terms of sales last month, with 649 units sold as compared to 364 units of the latter.

TVS iQube registered a massive Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 2,721.74 per cent last month, with its August 2020 sales figure standing at just 23 units. On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, it saw a 20.19 per cent growth, with a total of 540 units sold back in July 2021.

As for Bajaj Chetak, it recorded an impressive 89.58 per cent YoY sales growth last month, while its MoM sales dropped by 50.14 per cent. Its sales figures for August 2020 and July 2021 were 192 units and 730 units, respectively. Due to the global semiconductor shortage, all automakers have been facing production constraints, and the problem is much more pronounced for EVs.

Bajaj had to close bookings multiple times for the Chetak, due to limited production capacity. The manufacturer is accepting orders for the e-scooter at the moment, but only till the current batch lasts. This ensures that customers who have placed an order don’t have to wait too long to take delivery.

Interestingly, in recent times, a lot of action has happened in the electric two-wheeler market space. Ola launched two electric scooters – S1 and S1 Pro – and Simple Energy introduced its first e-scooter – One – in India. Due to their competitive pricing and high range (claimed), they have managed to generate a lot of buzz in our market.

In fact, Ola has revealed that it sold EVs worth around Rs. 1,100 crore in just two days! Ather Energy recently announced that a new electric scooter is in the works, which will be the most affordable one in the company’s lineup upon launch. With electrification quickly gaining momentum in the two-wheeler market, we expect to see a lot more action in the coming times.