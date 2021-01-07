TVS iQube Electric Scooter To Launch In Delhi-NCR Soon

TVS iQube has a claimed riding range of 75 km on a single charge and is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor and Li-ion battery pack

TVS Motor Company introduced its first electric scooter dubbed the iQube in January 2020 and its reach will be expanded to more top-tier cities including the Delhi-NCR region soon. The homegrown manufacturer was initially said to kick things off with ten dealerships and as many outdoor charging points in Karnataka and upon arrival, it had an on-road Bengaluru price of Rs. 1.15 lakh.

It features a 4.4 kW electric motor and a Lithium-ion battery pack helping in delivering 75 km riding range on a single charge. The top speed of the TVS iQube is rated at 78 kmph. It did impress us on our first ride and you could read all about it in the attached link. Besides being a zero-emission scooter, TVS certainly made some moves to add futuristic technologies and connectivity.

It comes with smartphone integration with SmartXonnect Bluetooth, Eco and Power riding modes, park assist reverse gear function, Day and Night display, real time location finder and so on. The iQube is claimed to accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds and it gets energy saving regenerative braking mechanism, high speed alert, range indicator, navigation, etc.



The TVS iQube app enables the rider to easily locate public chargers and smart home units. The design of the iQube is certainly looking ahead into the future with a rather clean profile and it competes against Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X. The iQube name made its domestic debut at the 2014 Auto Expo as a conceptual hybrid scooter from TVS.

It features LED headlamp, iqube badge in blue colour, iQube electric written on the sides, U-shaped LED Daytime Running Light strip, LED tail lamp cluster, black alloy wheels, black garnished front apron and windscreen, illuminated logo, single piece grab rail, sleek LED turn indicators, a fully-digital instrument cluster, black switchgear and so on.



The iQube can be plugged into the regular IEC 60309 home socket or at public chargers. It draws energy from three batteries (one placed below the floorboard and other two underneath the seat). It has an under-seat storage capacity of 16 litres, which avails the convenience of USB charging.