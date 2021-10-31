TVS iQube Electric Scooter Sales Increase Massively In Sep 2021

The TVS iQube is currently priced at Rs 1,00,777 (on-road, New Delhi), and directly puts up against the Bajaj Chetak Electric in the market

The TVS iQube was launched as the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer’s first electric scooter in the Indian market in January 2020. While the initial launch took place in a limited number of cities, many new cities have been added since then. The TVS iQube has now started to gain some recognition in the market that is largely dominated by 110 cc petrol-powered scooters.

While TVS could only sell 7 units of the iQube in the month of September 2020, the number has now gone up to 766 in the same month this year. This has resulted in the electric scooter registering a massive year-on-year growth of 10843 per cent! The TVS iQube outperformed its closest rival last month, i.e. the Bajaj Chetak Electric.

TVS iQube Electric has been packed with a 4.4 kW electric motor that provides it with a claimed range of 75 km on a single full charge. The motor helps the scooter accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 4.2 seconds before topping out at 78 kmph.

On the feature front, the TVS iQube gets an LED headlamp, LED taillight, park assist, Multi-select economy and power mode, Day and Night display, regenerative braking, USB charging port as well as a light in the under-seat storage. The e-scooter also comes with Bluetooth connectivity through a dedicated smartphone app.

TVS retails the iQube electric scooter at a base price of Rs 1,00,777 (on-road, New Delhi), with a booking amount set at Rs 5,000. The TVS SmartXHome home charging unit can be purchased for another Rs 11,238. This unit helps keep the battery safe from any power fluctuations or other irregularities.

The TVS iQube was also recently in the news for making it to the world’s highest EV charging station that is situated at 12,467 ft in Kaza. So far, two charging stations have been set up by a Pune-based energy startup called goEgoNetwork Kaza, in the district of Lahaul and Spiti, in Himachal Pradesh.